Dundee must defy home woes if they are to grab essential victory against away strugglers St Johnstone

By George Cran
April 22 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 22 2022, 9.55am
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.
Dundee face a must-win clash at home to St Johnstone this weekend.

To grab that all-important victory, the Dark Blues will have to break manager Mark McGhee’s duck after nine matches in charge.

Their wait for a home win, however, has been much longer.

Three points in the Premiership have been at a premium all season but it has been 142 days since Dundee last experienced victory at Dens Park.

That is a long wait for a club like Dundee, not to mention the fans trudging home from disappointment after disappointment, week after week.

Last home win

Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan celebrate against St Johnstone in December.

But they should take heart from their last victory on home turf, even if it was way back on December 1.

That’s because it was against this weekend’s opponents St Johnstone.

Yes, there have been two rounds of fixtures since Dundee last won at Dens Park. It has been a long time.

Back then, the Dark Blues were riding the crest of a wave with Danny Mullen’s sole strike making it three wins from four games.

They dominated their Tayside neighbours, topping the shots, shots on target, expected goals, touches in the opposition box and final third entries.

Record since

The Dark Blues would only play once more at home before the extended winter break, losing 1-0 against Hearts.

Since that win over Saints, Dundee have played nine home matches in all competitions.

They’ve drawn three, lost six and won none, conceding 15 and scoring just four.

Three of those four have come in the last two outings against Rangers and Aberdeen.

On target have been Zak Rudden, Christie Elliott, Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.

Positives

None of this may make pleasant reading for Dundee fans but there are aspects they can pin their hopes to.

Goals have been coming recently after a run of just one goal in seven home fixtures.

St Johnstone will need to get to grips with Charlie Adam.
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam will face St Johnstone this weekend.

Skipper Charlie Adam started only two of the previous nine home matches but is back fit and firing, notching a goal and two assists in his last two games.

Another point to take heart from is St Johnstone’s away woes.

St Johnstone away record

Saints have played 10 times on the road since their defeat at Dens Park on December 1.

They have tasted success just once, beating Livingston with a 90th-minute Ali Crawford winner at the start of February.

In those 10 matches they lost seven times, though they have picked up draws in two of the last three away ties. The last being a 7-0 tanking at Celtic Park.

Callum Davidson’s side have a similar goals for/against record as Dundee’s recent home troubles – five scored but a huge 19 conceded.

Recent meetings

Sofien Moussa scored a double in Dundee’s 2018 win over St Johnstone.

Though Dundee won the last time Saints came to town, their recent record doesn’t read so well.

Prior to that St Johnstone had won four of the previous six with all four wins boasting clean sheets.

Heading back further, however, the Dark Blues edge things six wins to four in the last 10 clashes going back to 2015.

These two sides don’t like to draw at Dens – a victory either way will defy recent form.

More importantly, it could define the season for the victor.

St Johnstone win and they are safe from the automatic drop, Dundee win and the race is on to avoid the relegation trapdoor.

