Dundee FC

Mark McGhee will ‘go naked for a week’ if Dundee beat St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
April 22 2022, 12.06pm Updated: April 22 2022, 5.27pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.

Mark McGhee has revealed his Dundee players have thrown down the gauntlet for him to take off his clothes if they beat St Johnstone.

McGhee’s dressing room challenge to go naked for a week is the latest instalment in a bizarre few days at Dens Park.

First the 64-year-old explained that he has turned the heating down and decided to go hungry to get himself motivated for the Premiership basement battle with Saints this weekend.

‘I try to make it light-hearted’

And now the veteran boss has seen his squad raise the bar yet further.

“Some people might understand what I was trying to do and other people think it’s funny,” he said.

“I try to make it light-hearted in a way.

“The boys made me promise that if we beat St Johnstone then I’ve got to go naked for a week, which is not going to help anyone!

“You’ve just got to do something.

“You’ve got to do something to psychologically remind yourself and put yourself under a bit of pressure because there’s a big game coming.

“I think the players understand the message that I’m trying to give.”

