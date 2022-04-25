Dundee need four wins from four to survive admits Jordan Marshall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee need four wins from four to survive admits Jordan Marshall

By George Cran
April 25 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee defender Jordan Marshall.
Dundee defender Jordan Marshall.

Defender Jordan Marshall admits only perfection will now save Dundee from the drop.

That’s after the Dark Blues failed to cut the gap to 11th-placed St Johnstone over the weekend, remaining five points adrift with four games to play.

It was Marshall himself who got the Dens Park side off to the perfect start, firing a classy finish beyond Zander Clark.

However, he admits it was a “bittersweet” moment as he notched his first goal of the season.

Because it has left Dundee needing four wins from four to keep themselves in the Premiership.

‘Cost us’

St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney heads in for 1-1.

Asked how many games they need to win to stay up, Marshall replied: “We have to win all four games really.

“We are five points adrift so nothing less than four wins will do.

“We’ve said that in the dressing-room that draws aren’t good enough. We need to win all of those four games. We have to go for it in every game.

“Of course it’s possible. We have players in there that make us a good team, a very good team.

“We just haven’t shown it consistently enough. We’ve played well in stages and bad at other times and it’s cost us and it’s been the same story all season.

“There’s real quality in there but for whatever reason, it just hasn’t clicked.”

‘Bittersweet’

Dundee celebrate Jordan Marshall’s opener against St Johnstone.

He added: “Saturday was bittersweet to be honest.

“In the first half I thought we played really well. But in the second half, we knew they were going to be more direct and I don’t really think we handled it until maybe the last 15 minutes or so.

“We needed to be better in the second half and it’s a massive disappointment not to win.”

‘Stranger things’

Dundee haven’t won any of their last nine league matches, failing to win in two-and-a-half months of football.

Suddenly going from that kind of form to four straight victories is unlikely.

Marshall, though, insists Dundee should not be written off yet.

“Of course it will be difficult. We are realists,” he added.

“But it’s not done at the end of the day. Stranger things have happened in football and we have got to keep working hard and fighting.

“It’s not over yet.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee: We will not concede survival chances are over

