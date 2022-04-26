LEE WILKIE: Dundee goalie question returns but it’s too late now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The chance of survival is gone now for Dundee.

I hate to say it but I don’t see them coming back from the situation they are in.

One win for St Johnstone and they are probably safe.

And Saints will be looking at the two teams above thinking they can be caught.

The most frustrating thing for the Dark Blues is they have done quite well in the last wee while.

But decent performances and draws aren’t nearly enough for them at this stage of the season.

Only wins will do and they’ve not got anywhere near enough of those.

They’ve got it in them to go to Aberdeen and win this weekend which would give them a lifeline.

But it could be too late, depending on how St Johnstone do against St Mirren.

Commanding

Dundee will have to defend their box better, certainly goalkeeper Ian Lawlor needs to be more commanding when his team need him.

When a cross is lofted in like that into the six-yard box the defence needs a goalkeeper to come claim it.

I wondered whether Mark McGhee might change his goalie after the derby, that question has returned.

McGhee was also a figure of fun last week for some of his comments but I don’t have a problem with a manager trying something different to motivate his team.

It took a bit of spotlight off the players, too.