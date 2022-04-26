LEE WILKIE: Dundee goalie question returns but it’s too late now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee goalie question returns but it’s too late now

By Lee Wilkie
April 26 2022, 7.30am Updated: April 26 2022, 8.23pm
Shaun Rooney heads home.
Shaun Rooney heads home as Dundee goalie Ian Lawlor struggles.

The chance of survival is gone now for Dundee.

I hate to say it but I don’t see them coming back from the situation they are in.

One win for St Johnstone and they are probably safe.

And Saints will be looking at the two teams above thinking they can be caught.

The most frustrating thing for the Dark Blues is they have done quite well in the last wee while.

Dundee couldn’t see off St Johnstone in the crucial weekend clash.

But decent performances and draws aren’t nearly enough for them at this stage of the season.

Only wins will do and they’ve not got anywhere near enough of those.

They’ve got it in them to go to Aberdeen and win this weekend which would give them a lifeline.

But it could be too late, depending on how St Johnstone do against St Mirren.

Commanding

Dundee will have to defend their box better, certainly goalkeeper Ian Lawlor needs to be more commanding when his team need him.

Ian Lawlor made an error in the 2-2 derby draw at Tannadice earlier this month.

When a cross is lofted in like that into the six-yard box the defence needs a goalkeeper to come claim it.

I wondered whether Mark McGhee might change his goalie after the derby, that question has returned.

McGhee was also a figure of fun last week for some of his comments but I don’t have a problem with a manager trying something different to motivate his team.

It took a bit of spotlight off the players, too.

6 talking points as Dundee draw must-win St Johnstone test

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]