Mark McGhee admits St Johnstone score could be game-changer for Dundee in Aberdeen

By Neil Robertson
April 29 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Mark McGhee admits he will be given regular updates on developments at McDiarmid Park as Dundee play Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Dark Blues’ relegation rivals St Johnstone entertain St Mirren at home, sitting five points ahead of McGhee’s men.

With just four games of the regular season remaining, Dundee simply have no margin for error.

So manager McGhee may tweak his team depending on what is happening in Perth.

The 64-year-old said: “You’ve just got to deal with the game, deal with the present and worry about it as you go along.

“If we get word back that they’re winning and we’re drawing, then obviously we have to make a decision at that point on how we go about winning the game to keep it at five points.

“Not everybody thinks we should keep up to speed with what is going on in their game, but I do.

“We’ll have somebody getting word and we’ll be tuned in on somebody’s watch or something.

“If we can make a good start, as we did last week, then we ask questions of their temperament and their mentality.”

Cillian Sheridan suffered an Achilles injury earlier this season

Dundee will be without the injured Lee Ashcroft, Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan.

However, McGhee revealed the latter is making good progress from his long-term Achilles problem.

The manager added: “Everybody who was fit, is fit. Other than the longer-term ones we’ve got the full squad to choose from.

“Cillian is doing a lot of running and shorter, quicker running. He’s progressing really quite nicely now.”

