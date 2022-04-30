Dundee star Niall McGinn makes Aberdeen vow as ex-Reds hero prepares for high stakes Pittodrie return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Niall McGinn made over 350 appearances for Aberdeen and occupies a special place in the hearts of the club’s fans.

However, the 34-year-old, who still owns a house in the Granite City, will be doing everything in his power to sicken those supporters at Pittodrie this afternoon.

The Northern Irish international joined Dundee in January and will travel north to his old stomping ground as part of a Dark Blues squad staring relegation firmly in the face, sitting rock bottom of the Premiership, five points adrift of St Johnstone.

Aberdeen are also under pressure in ninth just five points ahead of Saints but McGinn insists there will be no room for sentiment from him as Dundee attempt to pull off a remarkable great escape.

McGinn said: “I had great times up there and the fans were always good to me.

“Even when I left and since leaving the messages have been unbelievable.

“I still spend a lot of time in Aberdeen and I have my house up there. I am looking forward to the game.

“I am here now and a Dundee player. I will be doing all I can to contribute and win a game of football.”

McGinn added: “I was there for a long time. Fans, rightly so, can get a wee bit anxious and frustrated if they are not doing well, creating chances or scoring goals.

“I take that as a positive because the fans come and want to see attacking football, good players getting on the ball, creating and scoring goals.

“Us being the away team and me knowing the environment and the players it is about us going there, defending right, creating and hopefully taking chances.”

The odds are firmly stacked against Dundee avoiding automatic relegation but McGinn refuses to hoist the white flag of surrender.

He added: “I definitely believe. Being a professional you are in to win games and to do well for the club.

“Looking round the changing-room there is a good squad of players who have under-achieved for most of the season. The table doesn’t lie.

‘Time is running out’

“We have struggled because we haven’t kept many clean sheets. Hopefully that can change.

“Time is running out because there are only four games left in the season.

“It is about getting as many wins as possible. We are not looking beyond going up to Aberdeen and trying to win the game.

“I am looking forward to it. I am disappointed I didn’t play earlier in the 2-2 game.

“Hopefully, I get the opportunity on Saturday. I am looking forward to seeing a few old faces and the fans again.”