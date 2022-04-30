Dundee star Niall McGinn makes Aberdeen vow as ex-Reds hero prepares for high stakes Pittodrie return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Niall McGinn makes Aberdeen vow as ex-Reds hero prepares for high stakes Pittodrie return

By Neil Robertson
April 30 2022, 7.00am
Dundee star Niall McGinn was adored by Aberdeen fans
Niall McGinn made over 350 appearances for Aberdeen and occupies a special place in the hearts of the club’s fans.

However, the 34-year-old, who still owns a house in the Granite City, will be doing everything in his power to sicken those supporters at Pittodrie this afternoon.

The Northern Irish international joined Dundee in January and will travel north to his old stomping ground as part of a Dark Blues squad staring relegation firmly in the face, sitting rock bottom of the Premiership, five points adrift of St Johnstone.

Aberdeen are also under pressure in ninth just five points ahead of Saints but McGinn insists there will be no room for sentiment from him as Dundee attempt to pull off a remarkable great escape.

McGinn said: “I had great times up there and the fans were always good to me.

Niall McGinn applauds Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie in October 2021

“Even when I left and since leaving the messages have been unbelievable.

“I still spend a lot of time in Aberdeen and I have my house up there. I am looking forward to the game.

I am here now and a Dundee player. I will be doing all I can to contribute and win a game of football.”

McGinn added: “I was there for a long time. Fans, rightly so, can get a wee bit anxious and frustrated if they are not doing well, creating chances or scoring goals.

“I take that as a positive because the fans come and want to see attacking football, good players getting on the ball, creating and scoring goals.

Dundee’s Niall McGinn in action during a Scottish Cup match at Peterhead

“Us being the away team and me knowing the environment and the players it is about us going there, defending right, creating and hopefully taking chances.”

The odds are firmly stacked against Dundee avoiding automatic relegation but McGinn refuses to hoist the white flag of surrender.

He added: “I definitely believe. Being a professional you are in to win games and to do well for the club.

“Looking round the changing-room there is a good squad of players who have under-achieved for most of the season. The table doesn’t lie.

‘Time is running out’

“We have struggled because we haven’t kept many clean sheets. Hopefully that can change.

“Time is running out because there are only four games left in the season.

“It is about getting as many wins as possible. We are not looking beyond going up to Aberdeen and trying to win the game.

“I am looking forward to it. I am disappointed I didn’t play earlier in the 2-2 game.

“Hopefully, I get the opportunity on Saturday. I am looking forward to seeing a few old faces and the fans again.”

