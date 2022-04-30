Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee: Missed chances come back to haunt Dee as Mark McGhee wait goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee: Missed chances come back to haunt Dee as Mark McGhee wait goes on

By George Cran
April 30 2022, 4.53pm Updated: May 1 2022, 2.36am
Dundee's Paul McGowan and Max Anderson get to grips with Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie.
Dundee's Paul McGowan and Max Anderson get to grips with Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie.

Mark McGhee’s wait for a Dundee victory continued after defeat at his old club Aberdeen.

Despite a positive start from his side with Joe Lewis making a number of saves, the Dark Blues fell to a second-half Lewis Ferguson spot-kick at Pittodrie.

Stand-in goalie Harry Sharp impressed as the hosts dominated the second half but was eventually beaten from 12 yards.

That left Dundee adrift at the foot of the Premiership with no wins in 10 league matches since McGhee’s arrival and only three games left to save the season.

Busy Lewis

Sharp was a late change for the Dark Blues as Ian Lawlor missed the match through illness.

And the youngster had to be on his toes straight from the off as Ferguson went for goal from kick-off, his effort drifting just over the bar.

But it was the bottom-of-the-table Dark Blues who had the better of the opening play, creating chance after chance as they harried a nervous home defence.

Christian Ramirez challenges Charlie Adam.

Lewis in the Dons goal was a busy man as he denied Danny Mullen, Paul McGowan, Mullen once more and then Paul McMullan inside the opening half-hour.

The latter Mullen effort was a superb diving save to push an effort heading for the top corner over the crossbar.

As the half wore on the home side took control of the game but without creating much of note. Sharp keeping out a couple of long-range efforts.

Dons take charge

The Dons were much better in the second period and immediately had a penalty shout for a Cammy Kerr challenge on Jack MacKenzie turned down.

That energized the Dons and they created their first big chance of the game as Ramirez set Vicente Besuijen away down the left only to poke the finish wide.

Mark McGhee reached for the subs bench, taking off skipper Charlie Adam, much to his captain’s dismay on 52 minutes.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen goes for goal.

Moments later, Dundee almost took the lead as a Ryan Sweeney header was cleared off the line.

But it was one-way traffic for much of the second half as the Dons turned the screw.

This time it was Sharp pulling out the big saves to keep the game goal-less, denying Ramirez with a superb stop on 65 minutes.

But he couldn’t stop Ferguson’s spot-kick on 74 minutes that finally opened the scoring after Jonny Hayes was tripped in the area.

Aberdeen’s Johnny Hayes wins a penalty.

Dundee pushed for a late equaliser as Josh Mulligan headed just over and Lewis once more denied Mullen in the final few minutes.

The Dons veteran would earn his clean sheet, however, condemning the Dark Blues to a sixth defeat in 11 under McGhee.

And pushing them one step closer to relegation.

Teams

Aberdeen: Lewis, MacKenzie, Gallagher, Watkins, Ramirez (Jenks 68), Besuijen, Hayes (Montgomery 77), Ferguson, Ramsay, Bates, Barron.

Subs not used: Woods, Considine, McGeouch, Ojo, McLennan, Polvara, Ruth.

Dundee: Sharp, Kerr (Daley-Campbell 89), Sweeney, McGhee, Marshall, McGowan, Adam (Adam 52), Anderson (McCowan 69), McGinn (Rudden 69), McMullan, Mullen.

Subs not used: Welsh, Fontaine, Byrne, Chapman, Robertson.

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 13,747

