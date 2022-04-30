Dundee boss Mark McGhee rues chance missed at Aberdeen and gives spiky response to Charlie Adam question

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Mark McGhee rues chance missed at Aberdeen and gives spiky response to Charlie Adam question

By George Cran
April 30 2022, 5.56pm Updated: April 30 2022, 11.26pm
Mark McGhee in the dugout at Pittodrie.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee was delighted with his team’s showing at Aberdeen despite falling to a 1-0 Pittodrie defeat.

The Dark Blues saw a host of first-half efforts denied by Dons goalie Joe Lewis only for the home side to take control in the second period and earn victory through a late Lewis Ferguson penalty.

McGhee was pleased with the start made by his team but bemoaned the finishing as his side slipped closer to the drop.

“We lost the game as we didn’t take our chances and that’s the first time I have been able to say that since coming in,” McGhee said.

Jonny Hayes goes down under a challenge by Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan to win a penalty.

“That’s an improvement. I’m delighted with the performance, especially in the first half.

“If you don’t take your chances you won’t win games.”

‘We have to believe’

Despite remaining five points adrift at the foot of the table after St Johnstone’s defeat to St Mirren, McGhee still has the belief his side can upset the odds by overtaking their Perth rivals.

“I believe if we win the last three game we will be in the play-offs,” he added.

Lewis Ferguson fires Aberdeen in front.

“We have shown in the last four games what we are capable of.

“We didn’t lose through football but missing chances and we have to take that into the last three games.

“We have to believe we can win the last three and see what happens.”

Charlie Adam

Captain Charlie Adam was a surprise substitute early in the second half as Aberdeen pushed for the opener.

Adam showed his dismay at the decision on 52 minutes, cutting an angry figure as he took his place in the dugout.

McGhee, though, did not want to expand on the decision to remove his skipper.

Charlie Adam was unhappy after being substituted.

Asked about Adam’s reaction, a spiky McGhee replied: “You would need to ask Charlie.

“He wasn’t injured, it was a tactical decision.

“He is a player, that’s all he is.

“He’s an important player who does a fantastic job but we took him off for our reasons.”

Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee: Missed chances come back to haunt Dee as Mark McGhee wait goes on

