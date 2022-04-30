Dundee boss Mark McGhee rues chance missed at Aberdeen and gives spiky response to Charlie Adam question

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee was delighted with his team’s showing at Aberdeen despite falling to a 1-0 Pittodrie defeat.

The Dark Blues saw a host of first-half efforts denied by Dons goalie Joe Lewis only for the home side to take control in the second period and earn victory through a late Lewis Ferguson penalty.

McGhee was pleased with the start made by his team but bemoaned the finishing as his side slipped closer to the drop.

“We lost the game as we didn’t take our chances and that’s the first time I have been able to say that since coming in,” McGhee said.

“That’s an improvement. I’m delighted with the performance, especially in the first half.

“If you don’t take your chances you won’t win games.”

‘We have to believe’

Despite remaining five points adrift at the foot of the table after St Johnstone’s defeat to St Mirren, McGhee still has the belief his side can upset the odds by overtaking their Perth rivals.

“I believe if we win the last three game we will be in the play-offs,” he added.

“We have shown in the last four games what we are capable of.

“We didn’t lose through football but missing chances and we have to take that into the last three games.

“We have to believe we can win the last three and see what happens.”

Charlie Adam

Captain Charlie Adam was a surprise substitute early in the second half as Aberdeen pushed for the opener.

Adam showed his dismay at the decision on 52 minutes, cutting an angry figure as he took his place in the dugout.

McGhee, though, did not want to expand on the decision to remove his skipper.

Asked about Adam’s reaction, a spiky McGhee replied: “You would need to ask Charlie.

“He wasn’t injured, it was a tactical decision.

“He is a player, that’s all he is.

“He’s an important player who does a fantastic job but we took him off for our reasons.”