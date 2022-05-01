4 talking points as Dundee’s purgatory continues with defeat at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 talking points as Dundee’s purgatory continues with defeat at Aberdeen

By George Cran
May 1 2022, 11.45am
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Pittodrie.
Dundee’s purgatory goes on as they slip ever nearer to the drop.

Another game, another defeat, another step closer to the Championship.

The Dark Blues have now played 900 minutes of Premiership football without tasting victory.

That’s after falling to a 1-0 reverse at Aberdeen on Saturday.

This match was Dundee’s season in microcosm – spells of good play, chances passed up and a soft goal conceded meaning the points stay at Pittodrie.

But what more can we take from the game?

Lewis Ferguson scores the only goal of the game from the spot.

Chances

Conceding goals has been Dundee’s main issue all season. But they haven’t scored nearly enough either.

The problem at Aberdeen wasn’t creating chances, it wasn’t finding the target, but rather finding a way past an impressive performance from Joe Lewis.

Danny Mullen, Paul McGowan and Paul McMullan all found the veteran goalie in their way. When Ryan Sweeney did beat the keeper, Calvin Ramsay was there to head off the line.

Not taking any of these opportunities saw the Dark Blues depart defeated.

In the opening half-hour, this game was there for the taking. The home crowd were distinctly unhappy, particularly when Dundee’s good pressing forced mistakes at the back.

Similar to the St Johnstone match the week previous, a positive start faded into a tired second half.

This time there was no goal to show for the good stuff early on.

Harry Sharp

The young Dundee goalkeeper was the one real positive to come out of the game.

Once more parachuted in at the last minute as Ian Lawlor called off sick on the morning of the game.

Once more he did his future prospects no harm at all with an impressive performance between the sticks.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp was a late call-up.

The standout moment saw him deny Aberdeen’s star striker Christian Ramirez with the score at 0-0, getting down low to save with a goal looking certain.

The 21-year-old a deserved clean sheet but he had no chance with Lewis Ferguson’s spot-kick winner.

Manager Mark McGhee has backed Lawlor to be his No 1 for the rest of the campaign.

Sharp’s display at Pittodrie – and earlier this season – must make him consider that, however.

Charlie Adam

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam once more became a focal point in this game.

Often it’s for the positive effect he has on the side, last week it was for an undignified dive in his own half.

Manager Mark McGhee and captain Charlie Adam pre-match.

This time, it’s for a negative reaction to a substitution on 52 minutes, throwing his arms in the air and angrily taking a place in the dugout.

After being kept on against St Johnstone beyond 90 minutes despite obvious fatigue because of his importance to the team and the need to win, the reaction to an early replacement is perhaps understandable.

More surprising was manager McGhee’s reluctance, spreading to anger, when asked about that moment post-match.

Charlie Adam (second from left) cuts an irate figure on the bench.

It was an odd change, though getting fresh legs on in the middle of the park as Aberdeen began to dominate was a sound move.

In taking off the team’s talisman and leader, however, the team was left shorter of quality and drive when it was required more than ever.

Mark McGhee

Dundee boss Mark McGhee.

Eleven matches. No wins.

 

