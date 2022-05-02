Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan on Charlie Adam: Young players can’t see us sulk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McGowan says there will be no sulking going on at Dens Park despite the situation Dundee find themselves in.

That goes for everybody involved with the club, including skipper Charlie Adam.

The Dark Blues talisman cut a frustrated figure as he took his place on the bench after just 52 minutes of play at Aberdeen on Saturday.

His angry reaction prompted questions to manager Mark McGhee post-match, who in turn responded with ire to both broadcast and written press.

Adam may have been “raging” as he came off with the score at 0-0 but McGowan revealed the dressing-room was calm.

“Charlie is a top player. But I don’t see the big issue with it,” McGowan said.

“It’s a squad game. He’s a big player for us and he’s going to be needed.

“You make subs, bring fresh legs on. It could have been me coming off to get the younger guys on.

“In the first half we were killing Aberdeen but we were trying to throw caution to the wind as we need to win games.

“Charlie has been a big player for a number of years for us.

“He’s going to be raging coming off – any player doesn’t like coming off – but he was fine in the dressing-room.

“It’s a team game and we go again next week, and hopefully we’ll get a bit of magic from him.”

‘Abundance of talent’

With young midfielders in the squad like Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan around, McGowan insists setting a good example is a must for the older players.

“We’ve got an abundance of talent and they need that bit of guidance,” he added.

“They are still raw but they have a big future. The future is bright with the kids coming through.

“Charlie might not play every game. I’m at that age where I just want to help the team as best I can. Charlie will be the same.

“If the manager picks a team and I’m not in it on a Saturday, then fair play.

“I’m not going to sulk away and start arguing. I’ll encourage and help the boys.

“It’s not nice for the young boys to see us sulking.

“That’s not going to do us any good with the situation we’re in.”