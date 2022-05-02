Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan on Charlie Adam: Young players can’t see us sulk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee FC

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan on Charlie Adam: Young players can’t see us sulk

By George Cran
May 2 2022, 10.30am Updated: May 2 2022, 1.30pm
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam cuts a frustrated figure after being subbed.
Paul McGowan says there will be no sulking going on at Dens Park despite the situation Dundee find themselves in.

That goes for everybody involved with the club, including skipper Charlie Adam.

The Dark Blues talisman cut a frustrated figure as he took his place on the bench after just 52 minutes of play at Aberdeen on Saturday.

His angry reaction prompted questions to manager Mark McGhee post-match, who in turn responded with ire to both broadcast and written press.

Adam may have been “raging” as he came off with the score at 0-0 but McGowan revealed the dressing-room was calm.

Adam takes his place on the Pittodrie bench as manager Mark McGhee looks on.

“Charlie is a top player. But I don’t see the big issue with it,” McGowan said.

“It’s a squad game. He’s a big player for us and he’s going to be needed.

“You make subs, bring fresh legs on. It could have been me coming off to get the younger guys on.

“In the first half we were killing Aberdeen but we were trying to throw caution to the wind as we need to win games.

“Charlie has been a big player for a number of years for us.

“He’s going to be raging coming off – any player doesn’t like coming off – but he was fine in the dressing-room.

“It’s a team game and we go again next week, and hopefully we’ll get a bit of magic from him.”

‘Abundance of talent’

With young midfielders in the squad like Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan around, McGowan insists setting a good example is a must for the older players.

“We’ve got an abundance of talent and they need that bit of guidance,” he added.

“They are still raw but they have a big future. The future is bright with the kids coming through.

Dundee’s Max Anderson takes on Stephane Omeonga of Livingston.

“Charlie might not play every game. I’m at that age where I just want to help the team as best I can. Charlie will be the same.

“If the manager picks a team and I’m not in it on a Saturday, then fair play.

“I’m not going to sulk away and start arguing. I’ll encourage and help the boys.

“It’s not nice for the young boys to see us sulking.

“That’s not going to do us any good with the situation we’re in.”

