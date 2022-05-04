GEORGE CRAN: Dundee hopes may have dwindled but players must give suffering fans some joy in final week of the campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee hopes may have dwindled but players must give suffering fans some joy in final week of the campaign

By George Cran
May 4 2022, 8.30am Updated: May 4 2022, 12.22pm
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Pittodrie.
Dundee have been in a few last-chance saloons already this season.

St Johnstone, though, never seem to finish them off.

They can this weekend but who knows if either of these two sides will win again before the end of the campaign.

I described the current time at Dens Park as purgatory for the Dark Blues over the weekend.

Stuck in that limbo of expecting relegation but the process drawing out and drawing out.

Saints keep leaving the door open for them but Dundee never walk through.

Greg Kiltie scores for St Mirren.
St Johnstone fell to defeat at the weekend.

With only nine points left to play for, it is do-or-die for Mark McGhee’s side at St Mirren this weekend.

If St Johnstone put in more awful showings like they did against the Paisley side last week then Dundee still, somehow, have a chance.

Five points is a big gap but if they can go into the final two games of the season just two or three points behind then they can make things interesting.

Adam/McGhee

Charlie Adam cuts a frustrated figure as he takes a place on the bench.

Another interesting thing to see will be whether there’s any further fallout from Charlie Adam’s substitution at Aberdeen over the weekend.

It’s fair to say, manager McGhee was none to happy answering questions about it.

For what reason, I don’t really know. Maybe it was just the BBC interview wound him up, the man on the other side of the mic has a habit of doing that.

He also didn’t want to talk about it yesterday in our start of the week catch-up.

Not interested in the slightest about discussing it.

I’m still unsure why.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee needs side to give suffering fans some joy in final games.

I’ve no doubt that, come Saturday against St Mirren it will all be forgotten about.

I don’t see any way Adam doesn’t start that game and I don’t see any way he doesn’t give absolutely everything to win that game for his team.

The last thing the team needs right now is for manager and captain not to be singing from the same hymn sheet.

They are both experienced professionals, though, so I’m not too concerned.

Suffering fans need some respite

What I am more concerned with is if Dundee are going to end their winless run.

It’s been almost three months now since the Dark Blues beat Peterhead under James McPake.

It might even be too late come Saturday.

But, they at least need to give their suffering support something to cheer.

There are three games left in this season to forget.

Two away, one home, in the space of seven days.

Surely there will be something to shout about.

Unsurprisingly there wasn’t a bumper away support at Pittodrie last week but the fans that made the trip were making a fair bit of noise.

And Paul McGowan was right to take time to praise them for their support after the match.

I know the feeling of supporting a struggling team. My side has already been relegated but Dundee still have a chance.

The hope may kill you but don’t forget football always has the capacity to surprise. . .

