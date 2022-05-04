GEORGE CRAN: Dundee hopes may have dwindled but players must give suffering fans some joy in final week of the campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have been in a few last-chance saloons already this season.

St Johnstone, though, never seem to finish them off.

They can this weekend but who knows if either of these two sides will win again before the end of the campaign.

I described the current time at Dens Park as purgatory for the Dark Blues over the weekend.

Stuck in that limbo of expecting relegation but the process drawing out and drawing out.

Saints keep leaving the door open for them but Dundee never walk through.

With only nine points left to play for, it is do-or-die for Mark McGhee’s side at St Mirren this weekend.

If St Johnstone put in more awful showings like they did against the Paisley side last week then Dundee still, somehow, have a chance.

Five points is a big gap but if they can go into the final two games of the season just two or three points behind then they can make things interesting.

Adam/McGhee

Another interesting thing to see will be whether there’s any further fallout from Charlie Adam’s substitution at Aberdeen over the weekend.

It’s fair to say, manager McGhee was none to happy answering questions about it.

For what reason, I don’t really know. Maybe it was just the BBC interview wound him up, the man on the other side of the mic has a habit of doing that.

He also didn’t want to talk about it yesterday in our start of the week catch-up.

Not interested in the slightest about discussing it.

I’m still unsure why.

I’ve no doubt that, come Saturday against St Mirren it will all be forgotten about.

I don’t see any way Adam doesn’t start that game and I don’t see any way he doesn’t give absolutely everything to win that game for his team.

The last thing the team needs right now is for manager and captain not to be singing from the same hymn sheet.

They are both experienced professionals, though, so I’m not too concerned.

Suffering fans need some respite

What I am more concerned with is if Dundee are going to end their winless run.

It’s been almost three months now since the Dark Blues beat Peterhead under James McPake.

It might even be too late come Saturday.

But, they at least need to give their suffering support something to cheer.

Dundee fans in the away end at Pittodrie pic.twitter.com/cwZzEAC0m7 — George Cran (@di_cranio) April 30, 2022

There are three games left in this season to forget.

Two away, one home, in the space of seven days.

Surely there will be something to shout about.

Unsurprisingly there wasn’t a bumper away support at Pittodrie last week but the fans that made the trip were making a fair bit of noise.

And Paul McGowan was right to take time to praise them for their support after the match.

I know the feeling of supporting a struggling team. My side has already been relegated but Dundee still have a chance.

The hope may kill you but don’t forget football always has the capacity to surprise. . .