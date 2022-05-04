Harry Sharp: How do stats stack up for Dundee rookie?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Harry Sharp: How do stats stack up for Dundee rookie?

By George Cran
May 4 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 4 2022, 5.27pm
Dundee's Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.
Dundee's Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.

Harry Sharp is all set for Dundee appearance No 6 this weekend as the Dark Blues head to St Mirren.

The 21-year-old has spent the entire season as third-choice stopper behind the more experienced pair Adam Legzdins and Ian Lawlor.

But with injury and illness issues befalling Legzdins and Lawlor, Sharp is expected to take the gloves once more in Paisley this weekend.

That will be music to the ears of some Dundee fans who were keen to see more of the young goalie after an impressive trio of performances last month.

His reputation was enhanced even further in the weekend match at hometown team Aberdeen with an assured display, hailed by boss Mark McGhee.

Lawlor’s illness is expected to keep him out this weekend, giving Sharp the chance to impress.

Ian Lawlor is expected to miss the weekend trip to St Mirren.

What do the stats tell us about Dundee’s young goalie?

Because Sharp has only made a handful of appearances it would be unfair to compare the goalkeepers across the season.

But taking Sharp v Aberdeen in contrast to Lawlor v St Johnstone the youngster comes out on top, just about.

Both conceded once, though Lawlor shares some of the blame for Shaun Rooney’s headed goal while Sharp had little chance with Lewis Ferguson’s penalty.

The rookie faced one more shot than Lawlor but also made one more save, edging the Goals Prevented ratio 0.36 to 0.08 and saving 80% of shots faced compared to Lawlor’s 75%.

That might not tell us a huge amount but Sharp’s ability with the ball at his feet outshone Lawlor considerably.

He completed 17 of his 30 passes (57%), compared to Lawlor’s seven of 23 attempts (30%). Both outdid Legzdins’ last outing against Ross County (20%) in that regard, too.

What don’t the stats tell us?

Sharp’s performance in Aberdeen displayed an assured confidence that belied his years and experience.

He rarely looked uncomfortable, aside from Ferguson’s attempt to catch him out from kick-off.

High balls into the area were collected and he dealt with tricky deflected shots in the first-half with authority.

A second-half save from Christian Ramirez was a super one before he was tasked with saving the spot-kick later on.

That spoiled his clean sheet but the “quiet confidence” as his manager put it spreads throughout a defence.

That’s not something that can always be said about Lawlor in recent weeks, though he has made a number of good saves.

Sharp (No 30) collects a cross against Aberdeen.

At times he’s looked shaky with the ball at his feet while moments like the goal conceded at Dundee United can’t be ignored.

That can also spread throughout a defence if there isn’t the same confidence in the man behind them.

Manager McGhee, however, has stated Lawlor will be his No 1 if fit for the remaining games.

Sharp will have given him reason to consider that, though he may still go with the experienced man.

Whoever gets the nod, the early signs are Dundee have a keeper with a bright future in Sharp.

Rookie Dundee goalie Harry Sharp set to face St Mirren

