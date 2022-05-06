‘Marginal gains’ have Dundee boss Mark McGhee believing as he insists Dark Blues are in ‘better place’ to face St Mirren this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Marginal gains’ have Dundee boss Mark McGhee believing as he insists Dark Blues are in ‘better place’ to face St Mirren this weekend

By George Cran
May 6 2022, 8.00am
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.

Though they are on the brink of relegation to the Championship, Dundee boss Mark McGhee insists his team are in better shape now than when they last faced St Mirren.

The Dark Blues travel to Paisley this weekend knowing defeat could see them confirmed in the Premiership’s bottom spot if St Johnstone win at Livingston.

McGhee has already faced Stephen Robinson’s Buddies this season, losing a last-gasp winner in a 1-0 defeat at Dens Park in March.

But the experienced manager insists his side are performing much better now than they were two months ago.

“Are we in better shape now compared to the last time we played St Mirren? Yes, I think we are,” McGhee said.

Connor Ronan scores a late header, beating Dundee's Harrison Sharp to win the game for St Mirren in March.
Connor Ronan scores a late header, beating Dundee’s Harrison Sharp to win the game for St Mirren in March.

“Since the Rangers game I think there have been marginal gains in every game, even though we had three draws and a defeat.

“I have seen things I like, things that are new and are better.

“There has definitely been an upward curve so we hope that improvement continues and opens the door for a win.”

Stay positive

Keeping his players believing they can still stay up has been the main job for McGhee, he says.

Assistant manager Simon Rusk does much of the coaching while the former Scotland coach tries to keep heads up around the squad.

“If there’s anything in my role it has been making the players believe the win is coming and what we’re doing will pay dividends,” McGhee added.

Dundee lost out 1-0 to Aberdeen in their last outing.

“It has been about not letting their heads go down when they don’t win games, when we’re losing or drawing.

“We have come back from defeats, they have kept believing.

“I said back then we wouldn’t have to win eight games, at the moment it looks like we’ll have to win three games.

“But we are in a shape now I believe we are capable of doing that.

Dundee celebrate at Tannadice.

“In order for that to happen you have to stay in a positive frame of mind.

“We got results against Aberdeen and Dundee United by coming back and showing energy.

“There’s no doubt we can match teams in terms of energy and desire.

“We want to start the St Mirren game that way, show the levels of application and intensity we want to see, earn the right to play and then hopefully a bit of quality will win it for us.”

