Dundee striker Danny Mullen vows to give ‘everything I’ve got’ to keep club up as his time at Dens nears end

Dundee striker Danny Mullen insists he’ll give absolutely everything to keep the Dark Blues in the Premiership, even if his time at the club is coming to an end.

The club’s top scorer this season turned down a contract offer in the winter and appears set to depart Dens Park when the campaign finishes next Sunday.

But the 27-year-old says he’s not thinking beyond next weekend with Dundee still gripped in a battle to beat the drop.

They head to St Mirren on Saturday knowing defeat could see relegation confirmed, if St Johnstone can win at Livingston.

Though the odds are against them, Mullen’s attention is solely fixed on getting points on the board for the Dark Blues.

“I am just focused on Dundee and helping the team stay up,” he said.

“I’ve not been thinking about anything else, it’s all about surviving in the league.

“Whatever happens after that with me personally, I’ll take it as it comes.

“But right now I am giving everything I’ve got, like everyone is, to help us stay in the league.”

‘We didn’t take our chance’

He added: “We want to finish the season strongly.

“We won down there before, so we know we’re capable of going there to get three points.

“Last weekend we didn’t take our chance when St Johnstone lost and we can’t afford to let that happen again.”

Livi memories

Mullen is preparing to head to one of his old stomping grounds this weekend after joining the Dark Blues from St Mirren in 2020.

And he’s also hoping for a bit of help from his first club Livi with St Johnstone in West Lothian.

While at Livingston, Mullen suffered the heartbreak of relegation back in 2015/16 as the Lions dropped from the Championship to League One.

And he also helped see off Dundee United, just about, in the 2019 Premiership play-off final as St Mirren stayed in the top flight.

He feels that experience will help when it comes to the final three matches of the season.

“I was relegated with Livingston years ago and it’s not a nice feeling,” Mullen recalled.

“I was in the play-offs with St Mirren too, when we played Dundee United in the final.

“So I have been through it a few times before, it’s horrible and not something I want to experience again.

“It’s hard to put into words what it felt like going down with Livi. All I can say is I don’t want to go through it again.

“That’s why you have to put everything in to stopping it happening and leave nothing out there at all.

Experience key

“You all have to pull together, get the best out of each other and hope it turns enough to stay up.

“It’s a pressure situation but we have the experience in the dressing-room to deal with it.

“If you have been through it before it stands you in good stead, nobody has given up hope and we all believe we can still do it.

“We still believe we can get the three points this weekend then kick on and get out of it.”