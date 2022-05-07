Mark McGhee says ‘I’d like to stay’ as Dundee manager despite impending relegation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark McGhee says he’d “like to stay” on as Dundee manager, despite the club’s relegation to the Championship being all but confirmed.

The Dark Blues fell to a 2-0 defeat at St Mirren to drop six points behind St Johnstone with only six left to play for.

It was McGhee’s 12th match in charge since taking over from James McPake in February with the experienced manager yet to lead his side to victory.

Despite that, he’d like to remain in charge beyond the end of his short-term contract, which ends this summer.

“I came here hoping to stay,” he said after the Paisley defeat.

“I’ve no idea really. We’ve not discussed it.

“I’d like to stay but we’ll see.”

‘Aberration’

The 2-0 reverse at St Mirren was his seventh loss in those 12 games.

It kicked off with an incredible blunder from captain Charlie Adam as he passed across his own box, gifting the opening goal to Alex Grieve after just four minutes.

Assist of the season from Charlie Adam 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IGOwQbDYxg — Martin 🇺🇦 (@MartinDUFC) May 7, 2022

McGhee, though, was more concerned with the lack of reaction from his side in the subsequent 86 minutes.

“Charlie held his hand up at the time and again when he came off,” McGhee said.

“It was an aberration, I don’t know what he was thinking. I thought he was just going to play it out to the far side.

“He said he tried to play it to the keeper.

“He has just got it wrong.

“But we had a lot of time to recover from it and I think that’s more significant than the loss of one goal that could have come in any shape or form.”

‘We have to show we care’

Dundee now need six points from six coupled with two defeats for St Johnstone to stay up.

And McGhee admits that’s an unlikely prospect.

“I think we have to think St Johnstone will take at least a point from the two games,” he added.

“We’re at home (on Tuesday against Hibs), we have to play for pride and turn up properly.

“Show the supporters who come on Tuesday they care.

“I believe they do care regardless of how the performance was. The boys have shown that in recent weeks and we have to show that again.”