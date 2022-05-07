Mark McGhee says ‘I’d like to stay’ as Dundee manager despite impending relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark McGhee says ‘I’d like to stay’ as Dundee manager despite impending relegation

By George Cran
May 7 2022, 5.55pm Updated: May 7 2022, 5.56pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee at St Mirren.
Mark McGhee says he’d “like to stay” on as Dundee manager, despite the club’s relegation to the Championship being all but confirmed.

The Dark Blues fell to a 2-0 defeat at St Mirren to drop six points behind St Johnstone with only six left to play for.

It was McGhee’s 12th match in charge since taking over from James McPake in February with the experienced manager yet to lead his side to victory.

Despite that, he’d like to remain in charge beyond the end of his short-term contract, which ends this summer.

“I came here hoping to stay,” he said after the Paisley defeat.

Dundee were beaten 2-0 at St Mirren.

“I’ve no idea really. We’ve not discussed it.

“I’d like to stay but we’ll see.”

‘Aberration’

The 2-0 reverse at St Mirren was his seventh loss in those 12 games.

It kicked off with an incredible blunder from captain Charlie Adam as he passed across his own box, gifting the opening goal to Alex Grieve after just four minutes.

McGhee, though, was more concerned with the lack of reaction from his side in the subsequent 86 minutes.

“Charlie held his hand up at the time and again when he came off,” McGhee said.

“It was an aberration, I don’t know what he was thinking. I thought he was just going to play it out to the far side.

“He said he tried to play it to the keeper.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam after his costly error at St Mirren.

“He has just got it wrong.

“But we had a lot of time to recover from it and I think that’s more significant than the loss of one goal that could have come in any shape or form.”

‘We have to show we care’

Dundee now need six points from six coupled with two defeats for St Johnstone to stay up.

And McGhee admits that’s an unlikely prospect.

“I think we have to think St Johnstone will take at least a point from the two games,” he added.

“We’re at home (on Tuesday against Hibs), we have to play for pride and turn up properly.

“Show the supporters who come on Tuesday they care.

“I believe they do care regardless of how the performance was. The boys have shown that in recent weeks and we have to show that again.”

