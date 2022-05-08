3 talking points as Dundee face relegation doom following St Mirren defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee aren’t relegated yet.

But they are as close as it is possible to be without seeing the dreaded ‘R’ stuck next to their name on the league table.

Manager Mark McGhee is yet to win a match in charge while the Dark Blues’ poor form goes back further than that, much further.

That’s just one league win since December 1 – five long months of Premiership football – after Saturday’s desperate 2-0 defeat at St Mirren.

Six points behind with six to play for and seven goals to make up on St Johnstone, it’ll be the Championship for the Dark Blues next term barring an epic comeback.

😬There was a moment to forget for Charlie Adam as Dundee lost 2-0 at St Mirren, leaving Mark McGhee's side on the brink of relegation👇 pic.twitter.com/EkMKUrx07W — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 7, 2022

But what can we take from the clash at the SMiSA?

Charlie Adam

For the second time in two weeks, Dundee’s talismanic skipper was trending on social media.

And again, it wasn’t for anything good.

Mark McGhee called it an “aberration” which sums it up pretty well. ‘Complete brainfart’ would be a less polite way of putting it.

Assist of the season from Charlie Adam 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IGOwQbDYxg — Martin 🇺🇦 (@MartinDUFC) May 7, 2022

There’s no real explanation other than he was trying to pass to the goalkeeper and got it all wrong, gifting Alex Greive with a simple opener.

The most galling thing was Dundee had started well but, after that, completely fell out of the game.

Clearly one mistake didn’t cost the Dee their place in the top flight but if his time at the club is nearing an end, this is the last way Adam would want to be remembered in dark blue.

Midfield

McGhee clearly wanted experience in his team, looking at his selection.

However, the Dark Blues didn’t really lay a glove on their hosts throughout.

Adam, Paul McGowan and Niall McGinn were the three central midfielders, tasked with getting on the ball and making things happen.

All talented, all very experienced but McGinn is the youngest at 34 – pace and energy wasn’t going to be flowing.

St Mirren’s Ethan Erhahon is all about athleticism and he was barely troubled, strolling the middle of the park.

Alex Gogic also looked a cut above as Dundee struggled to make inroads.

Mark McGhee

McGhee says he wants to stay on as manager but there’s just no justification Dundee’s owners could use to sell that to an already-disillusioned fanbase.

Selling season-tickets for the Championship will be difficult enough.

A fresh start with a new man in charge, optimism for the future is surely the only route forward.

McGhee was dealt a tough hand, coming in after the transfer window but there’s been no positive impact on results.

There are times when both sides just have to accept things haven’t worked out.