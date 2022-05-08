3 talking points as Dundee face relegation doom following St Mirren defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points as Dundee face relegation doom following St Mirren defeat

By George Cran
May 8 2022, 9.00am Updated: May 8 2022, 9.51am
Dundee players dejected at full-time.
Dundee players dejected at full-time.

Dundee aren’t relegated yet.

But they are as close as it is possible to be without seeing the dreaded ‘R’ stuck next to their name on the league table.

Manager Mark McGhee is yet to win a match in charge while the Dark Blues’ poor form goes back further than that, much further.

That’s just one league win since December 1 – five long months of Premiership football – after Saturday’s desperate 2-0 defeat at St Mirren.

Six points behind with six to play for and seven goals to make up on St Johnstone, it’ll be the Championship for the Dark Blues next term barring an epic comeback.

But what can we take from the clash at the SMiSA?

Charlie Adam

For the second time in two weeks, Dundee’s talismanic skipper was trending on social media.

And again, it wasn’t for anything good.

Mark McGhee called it an “aberration” which sums it up pretty well. ‘Complete brainfart’ would be a less polite way of putting it.

There’s no real explanation other than he was trying to pass to the goalkeeper and got it all wrong, gifting Alex Greive with a simple opener.

The most galling thing was Dundee had started well but, after that, completely fell out of the game.

Clearly one mistake didn’t cost the Dee their place in the top flight but if his time at the club is nearing an end, this is the last way Adam would want to be remembered in dark blue.

Midfield

McGhee clearly wanted experience in his team, looking at his selection.

However, the Dark Blues didn’t really lay a glove on their hosts throughout.

Adam, Paul McGowan and Niall McGinn were the three central midfielders, tasked with getting on the ball and making things happen.

Niall McGinn takes on Richard Tait.
Niall McGinn takes on Richard Tait.

All talented, all very experienced but McGinn is the youngest at 34 – pace and energy wasn’t going to be flowing.

St Mirren’s Ethan Erhahon is all about athleticism and he was barely troubled, strolling the middle of the park.

Alex Gogic also looked a cut above as Dundee struggled to make inroads.

Mark McGhee

Mark McGhee discusses tactics with assistant Simon Rusk.

McGhee says he wants to stay on as manager but there’s just no justification Dundee’s owners could use to sell that to an already-disillusioned fanbase.

Selling season-tickets for the Championship will be difficult enough.

A fresh start with a new man in charge, optimism for the future is surely the only route forward.

McGhee was dealt a tough hand, coming in after the transfer window but there’s been no positive impact on results.

There are times when both sides just have to accept things haven’t worked out.

Mark McGhee says ‘I’d like to stay’ as Dundee manager despite impending relegation

