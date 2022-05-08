‘I only want to play here’ – Charlie Adam admits playing days could be over if Dundee release him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘I only want to play here’ – Charlie Adam admits playing days could be over if Dundee release him

By George Cran
May 8 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee captain Charlie Adam.
Dundee captain Charlie Adam.

This could be the last week of Charlie Adam’s illustrious footballing career.

His top-class CV includes Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading and finally his boyhood team Dundee.

More than 200 appearances in the English Premier League and 26 Scotland caps, a League Cup winner on both sides of the border, Scottish Cup winner and UEFA Cup finalist.

And, of course, a promotion at Dens Park a year ago.

It’s a roll-call that would be the envy of the vast majority of footballers across the globe.

Charlie Adam dejected at St Mirren on Saturday.

But it does look like it could end with disappointment as Dundee prepare to drop back to the Championship after just one season in the Scottish top flight.

They have two games to save their Premiership skins, needing a perfect six points from six and St Johnstone to lose both their own matches. Plus a seven-goal swing.

‘Not my decision’

Adam will be 37 in December and doesn’t know if the Dark Blues manager next season, whoever it may be, will want him around.

If Dundee don’t keep him, Adam says his playing days, in Scotland at least, will be over.

His contract expires after Sunday’s trip to Livingston which could see his career end one day shy of the 18th anniversary of his senior debut for Rangers.

“We have a big summer ahead for our club, there will be big decisions to make,” Adam said.

“What way the club will go I don’t know and we will have to see what happens in the next few weeks.

“Will I stay on? It’s not my decision.

“This is my boyhood club and I would love to be here next season but it’s not about me, it’s about what is best for the club moving forward.

“If that is for me to leave and give other boys opportunities then no problem.

‘Great two years’

“It’s been a great two years and I have loved it but it is up to the owners and whoever the manager will be what happens next.

“We will make that decision in a few weeks, it’s been a tough season for everyone on and off the pitch.

“It’s so tough to take.

Charlie Adam and James McPake celebrate following Dundee's play-off triumph.
Charlie Adam and James McPake celebrate following Dundee’s play-off triumph last year.

“It’s not about me, I have had a wonderful career, I was lucky enough to get the opportunity from James McPake to come in and help the team.

“I was able to do that and we won promotion.

“It’s not the way I would like to leave if that’s what happens, but we will need to wait and see.”

‘Would I consider anywhere else?’

If it was the end of his time at Dens Park, then what?

“Would I consider playing on anywhere else? No, I don’t think so, not in Scotland,” he added.

“If there was nothing else then I would look to retire and go into coaching or management.

“I only want to play here and if that is not to be then I have a decision to make.”

TOMORROW: Charlie Adam discusses THAT mistake at St Mirren

3 talking points as Dundee face relegation doom following St Mirren defeat

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]