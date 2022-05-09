Dundee skipper Charlie Adam opens up on catastrophic St Mirren blunder and admits Dee are going ‘down with a whimper’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam admits Saturday’s performance at St Mirren wasn’t acceptable as the Dark Blues appear destined for the drop.

And he was quick to hold his hands up for his catastrophic error that gifted the Buddies an easy opening goal after just four minutes in Paisley.

After cooling down a St Mirren attack, Adam inexplicably passed the ball across his own box, giving Alex Greive a simple finish.

‘Tried to be clever’

“I take responsibility for the first goal,” Adam said.

“You come away from home and in the first 10 or 15 minutes you try to keep it tight.

“I have tried to be clever and play it back to the goalie but it was never on and I should have just cleared my lines.

“I accept what I have done.

😬There was a moment to forget for Charlie Adam as Dundee lost 2-0 at St Mirren, leaving Mark McGhee's side on the brink of relegation👇 pic.twitter.com/EkMKUrx07W — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 7, 2022

“It put us under pressure so early on – especially with the position we are in.

“You need to try and build confidence and to then put your team-mates under that pressure is difficult.

“I have to hold my hands up for it and it makes it so much harder for us.

“We had started quite brightly and we done that last week against Aberdeen as well but we never got anything there either.

“In the second half we huffed and puffed but we looked like a team who was getting relegated and that’s not acceptable.

“We have to put in a performance in the next two games as the fans have paid good money to come and watch us and I’m hurting for them.

“They travel in big numbers but as a group we haven’t been good enough for them and we accept responsibility for that.”

‘Down with a whimper’

Dundee still have to play Hibs in their final home match of the season on Tuesday before finishing up at Livingston on Sunday.

They haven’t won in front of their home fans since December 1 and Adam says showing a bit of fight, even if it is too late, is the least the Dark Blues can do this week.

“We went down with a whimper,” he admits.

“We have played well in spells but we haven’t really had a go, we have huffed and puffed all year.

“We have got a few good results here and there but we haven’t been able to put a sting of results together and that’s what you need in this league.

“To be honest I don’t think we have been good enough and we deserve the situation we are in.

“We haven’t scored enough goals, we haven’t kept enough clean sheets either.

“That’s down to everyone not one or two people.

“We have to show pride in the last two games for the fans and for ourselves.

“The next few weeks are huge for the club as a whole.”