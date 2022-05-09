Dundee skipper Charlie Adam opens up on catastrophic St Mirren blunder and admits Dee are going ‘down with a whimper’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam opens up on catastrophic St Mirren blunder and admits Dee are going ‘down with a whimper’

By George Cran
May 9 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 9 2022, 1.21pm
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam at St Mirren.
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam admits Saturday’s performance at St Mirren wasn’t acceptable as the Dark Blues appear destined for the drop.

And he was quick to hold his hands up for his catastrophic error that gifted the Buddies an easy opening goal after just four minutes in Paisley.

After cooling down a St Mirren attack, Adam inexplicably passed the ball across his own box, giving Alex Greive a simple finish.

‘Tried to be clever’

“I take responsibility for the first goal,” Adam said.

“You come away from home and in the first 10 or 15 minutes you try to keep it tight.

“I have tried to be clever and play it back to the goalie but it was never on and I should have just cleared my lines.

“I accept what I have done.

“It put us under pressure so early on – especially with the position we are in.

“You need to try and build confidence and to then put your team-mates under that pressure is difficult.

“I have to hold my hands up for it and it makes it so much harder for us.

“We had started quite brightly and we done that last week against Aberdeen as well but we never got anything there either.

“In the second half we huffed and puffed but we looked like a team who was getting relegated and that’s not acceptable.

Charlie Adam and team-mates look dejected at St Mirren.

“We have to put in a performance in the next two games as the fans have paid good money to come and watch us and I’m hurting for them.

“They travel in big numbers but as a group we haven’t been good enough for them and we accept responsibility for that.”

‘Down with a whimper’

Dundee still have to play Hibs in their final home match of the season on Tuesday before finishing up at Livingston on Sunday.

They haven’t won in front of their home fans since December 1 and Adam says showing a bit of fight, even if it is too late, is the least the Dark Blues can do this week.

“We went down with a whimper,” he admits.

Cammy Kerr at full-time in Paisley.

“We have played well in spells but we haven’t really had a go, we have huffed and puffed all year.

“We have got a few good results here and there but we haven’t been able to put a sting of results together and that’s what you need in this league.

“To be honest I don’t think we have been good enough and we deserve the situation we are in.

“We haven’t scored enough goals, we haven’t kept enough clean sheets either.

“That’s down to everyone not one or two people.

“We have to show pride in the last two games for the fans and for ourselves.

“The next few weeks are huge for the club as a whole.”

‘I only want to play here’ – Charlie Adam admits playing days could be over if Dundee release him

