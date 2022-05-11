GEORGE CRAN: Rousing Dundee win may be too late but a magnificent finish for Charlie Adam if that’s his Dens bow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There were 5,000 very surprised people at Dens Park last night!

To a man, woman and child leaving at full-time, they’d have been wondering where that kind of performance has been all season from Dundee.

Hibs may have been on their holidays already but the energy and drive shown by a youthful Dark Blues at last gave a long-starved Dens support something to shout about.

That’s the least fans want from their side.

Young team

There were a lot more fans at the game than I expected, to be honest.

No doubt some that had bought the two-ticket deal and figured they might as well come back for the last one.

They were certainly rewarded for their loyalty, even if it proves too late.

After previously picking a midfield three with Niall McGinn the youngest at 34 years old, Mark McGhee switched tack for the Hibs clash.

In came the young team.

Shaun Byrne held while Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan ran their hearts out.

The latter was in superb form.

Unlucky with his disallowed goal, which was an excellent headed finish, the 19-year-old got his reward in the second half.

And he was unlucky not to add another.

Anderson has a bright future ahead of him, we all know that.

But the Dee have another gem in Mulligan.

Once he gets a head of steam up, he is a scary prospect for a defence.

Charlie Adam

Then there was Charlie Adam.

The game plan worked to a tee – the youngsters do all the running before Charlie comes on for the final half-hour.

If there’s one way to put an absolute howler like Saturday’s mistake behind you, then smashing in a 25-yard thunderbolt on possibly your last match at Dens Park is absolutely it.

What a moment for the Dundee skipper.

He’s been getting the mickey ripped out of him on social media over the past couple of weeks for the mistake and that dive against St Johnstone.

Not many people can handle that sort of thing.

The Dark Blues skipper was a man possessed when he came off the bench, however.

He was right on his game, a couple of searching balls just evading men free in the area.

And then when the ball drops invitingly 25 yards out there’s only one place it is ending up.

He also savoured the moment at full-time, making sure he took in the fans before making his way back up the tunnel.

My instinct is he’ll still be around in some capacity next season.

Moment of joy

Though relegation is more than a distinct possibility, at least there is some sort of positive note to end on.

That’s all this is. One moment of joy for Dundee fans in a long, long season of misery.

Maybe it is only prolonging that misery for 24 hours.

There’s a bit of pressure finally put on St Johnstone.

It is probably too late but at least they’ve put up a fight.