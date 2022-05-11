GEORGE CRAN: Rousing Dundee win may be too late but a magnificent finish for Charlie Adam if that’s his Dens bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Rousing Dundee win may be too late but a magnificent finish for Charlie Adam if that’s his Dens bow

By George Cran
May 11 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 11 2022, 10.49am
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
There were 5,000 very surprised people at Dens Park last night!

To a man, woman and child leaving at full-time, they’d have been wondering where that kind of performance has been all season from Dundee.

Hibs may have been on their holidays already but the energy and drive shown by a youthful Dark Blues at last gave a long-starved Dens support something to shout about.

That’s the least fans want from their side.

Young team

There were a lot more fans at the game than I expected, to be honest.

No doubt some that had bought the two-ticket deal and figured they might as well come back for the last one.

They were certainly rewarded for their loyalty, even if it proves too late.

Josh Mulligan celebrates his first league goal for Dundee.
After previously picking a midfield three with Niall McGinn the youngest at 34 years old, Mark McGhee switched tack for the Hibs clash.

In came the young team.

Shaun Byrne held while Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan ran their hearts out.

The latter was in superb form.

Unlucky with his disallowed goal, which was an excellent headed finish, the 19-year-old got his reward in the second half.

And he was unlucky not to add another.

Mulligan had a first-half header ruled out for offside.

Anderson has a bright future ahead of him, we all know that.

But the Dee have another gem in Mulligan.

Once he gets a head of steam up, he is a scary prospect for a defence.

Charlie Adam

Then there was Charlie Adam.

The game plan worked to a tee – the youngsters do all the running before Charlie comes on for the final half-hour.

If there’s one way to put an absolute howler like Saturday’s mistake behind you, then smashing in a 25-yard thunderbolt on possibly your last match at Dens Park is absolutely it.

What a moment for the Dundee skipper.

He’s been getting the mickey ripped out of him on social media over the past couple of weeks for the mistake and that dive against St Johnstone.

Not many people can handle that sort of thing.

The Dark Blues skipper was a man possessed when he came off the bench, however.

He was right on his game, a couple of searching balls just evading men free in the area.

And then when the ball drops invitingly 25 yards out there’s only one place it is ending up.

Charlie Adam celebrates his late screamer.
He also savoured the moment at full-time, making sure he took in the fans before making his way back up the tunnel.

My instinct is he’ll still be around in some capacity next season.

Moment of joy

Though relegation is more than a distinct possibility, at least there is some sort of positive note to end on.

That’s all this is. One moment of joy for Dundee fans in a long, long season of misery.

Maybe it is only prolonging that misery for 24 hours.

There’s a bit of pressure finally put on St Johnstone.

It is probably too late but at least they’ve put up a fight.

