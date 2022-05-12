Dundee relegated: Where did it all go so badly wrong for the Dark Blues?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee relegated: Where did it all go so badly wrong for the Dark Blues?

By George Cran
May 12 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 12 2022, 5.50pm
Mark McGhee is unveiled by managing director John Nelms.
Mark McGhee is unveiled by managing director John Nelms.

Dundee failures have been many this season.

Far too many for an increasingly disillusioned support base.

This summer will be a critical juncture in the stewardship of the club by Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

They have already moved to change the way things work as Gordon Strachan takes a much more influential role in first-team matters.

Who the head coach might be, we don’t yet know.

Dees have made abundantly clear, from the very moment the announcement was made in February, they don’t want Mark McGhee as manager.

The decision for who is in charge next season, though, will be made soon.

Torpedo

John Nelms with Dundee's new manager, Mark McGhee.
John Nelms with Dundee manager Mark McGhee.

At a time like this, when relegation has been confirmed, the club must look back over the season and identify what went wrong.

You can point at recruitment and managers but there is one very obvious place to start.

On February 16 the Dundee hierarchy shocked Scottish football by sacking James McPake on the back of two victories.

The team was 11th and the January transfer window had not gone well.

When teams are at threat of relegation, they bring in a new manager. It happens, sadly for that profession it tends to work fairly often.

Dundee’s move, however, torpedoed their own season.

Zak Rudden was on the floor.
Dundee’s season has been a serious disappointment.

The decision by managing director John Nelms, advised by Strachan, could not have been made at a worse time.

It took 13 matches before victory came as the Dark Blues dropped to the foot of the table and were knocked out of the Scottish Cup with ease by Rangers.

The point of bringing in a new coach is to get that ‘new manager bounce’. Instead Dundee’s season burst like a cheap fly-away at the seaside.

Detrimental impact

The display in a 4-0 home loss to Livingston was a clear example of how mismanagement from board level can impact what happens on the pitch.

Just two league matches after toppling high-flying Hearts on their own patch, Dundee were ripped apart by Livingston at Dens Park in an insipid heartless display.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Dundee manager Mark McGhee

The season has never recovered from that point. There have been flashes of possibility under McGhee but the fight was taken out of the team when their manager was sacked on the back of two morale-boosting victories.

Despite all his experience – and trying every trick in the book – McGhee hasn’t been able to revive any sort of life in the team. The win over Hibs in midweek was an enjoyable night but too late to make a difference.

Let’s not forget, the timing of the change was far from ideal for him either. Outside a transfer window and with a team in shock, there’s not many could have turned the sinking ship around.

Former Dundee boss James McPake.

But, had they kept McPake in place, you now can’t help but think they would have had a better chance of survival.

Ifs, buts and maybes there will be no re-writing history here – Dundee had struggled all season and could easily have gone down anyway. There was plenty of dissatisfaction from the stands during his reign.

But it was his team and the brutal timing of his removal had a massive detrimental impact on the squad.

Pick up pieces

Nelms, though, made his decision and now has to find a way to pick up the broken pieces with the club heading for the Championship.

He and Keyes have moved to do that by giving Strachan more responsibility.

A man of vast experience in the game, there aren’t many who can top Strachan’s knowledge of how clubs should run.

He has his work cut out but, at a club like Dundee, there is real opportunity if you get things right.

Getting the next call for head coach correct, is a major first step.

For Nelms, mending a shattered relationship with the club’s fans – his customers – has to be his priority No 1 this summer.

They have to see some light at the end of the tunnel because this season has been nothing but darkness.

