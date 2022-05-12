PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Passports out at Tannadice but Championship beckons for the Dee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again with more goings-on in the City of Discovery.

Emotions are high on both sides of the street – Dundee United are happy, Dundee anything but.

The Tangerines are off to Europe next season, the Dark Blues will have to make do with a trip to Ayr.

Add in a bit of Gordon Strachan and Dylan Levitt and there’s plenty to discuss this week.

In the hotseat is host Tom Duthie, joined by the usual crew of George Cran, Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: