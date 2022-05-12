PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Passports out at Tannadice but Championship beckons for the Dee By George Cran May 12 2022, 2.53pm The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again with more goings-on in the City of Discovery. Emotions are high on both sides of the street – Dundee United are happy, Dundee anything but. The Tangerines are off to Europe next season, the Dark Blues will have to make do with a trip to Ayr. Add in a bit of Gordon Strachan and Dylan Levitt and there’s plenty to discuss this week. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. In the hotseat is host Tom Duthie, joined by the usual crew of George Cran, Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Gordon Strachan set for director of football-style role at relegated Dundee Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United’s Euro crunch and Dee heading doon PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Tony Watt the monk and Danny Mullen’s finishing PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Derby special as downtrodden Dee head to uplifted United PODCAST: Dundee derby gives Tam Courts opportunity for season-defining win and Mark McGhee a season-changing one