PODCAST: Will Gordon Strachan REALLY be able to give Dundee director of football role the commitment it demands?

Dundee’s life as a football club out of the Premiership has begun, with Gordon Strachan set to take on a director of football role at Dens Park.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether the former Scotland and Celtic manager has the time or inclination to give the job the commitment it demands.

Also on the agenda after a significant night for football in Tayside are Dundee United’s opportunity to make European football a regular thing and the increasing attacking options for St Johnstone in the play-offs.

