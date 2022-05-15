Dundee’s last-day collapse at Livingston ‘summed up’ dismal season admits Dave Mackay as he discusses Dens future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s late collapse at Livingston “summed up” the season for the Dark Blues admits assistant manager Dave Mackay.

Alan Forrest’s 84th-minute winner saw Livi come from 1-0 down to take all three points as a disappointing season ended in disappointing fashion for the Dens Park club.

Josh Mulligan had opened the scoring before Andrew Shinnie levelled with 12 minutes to go.

That saw the Dark Blues finish the season six points adrift at the foot of the Premiership with 29 points from their 38 matches.

“It summed up our season where we are comfortable enough in the lead but, all of a sudden, five minutes later you are 2-1 down,” said Mackay, who did post-match duties in place of departing manager Mark McGhee.

“It’s happened too many times this season.

“There wasn’t much at stake today but it was a similar performance to the rest of the campaign.

“Attitude and application has never been an issue all season. The staff and players have given it their all but ultimately we’ve come up short, we’ve not been good enough.

“At this level, you get punished.”

Future?

McGhee and Simon Rusk took charge of their final match in the Dundee dugout after the club confirmed their departure at the end of the season.

Who the new manager will be is yet to be known.

Mackay’s future, meanwhile, is also up in the air.

Asked what is next for him, Mackay said: “No idea. We’re all in for meetings tomorrow. At the minute I’m just disappointed we couldn’t finish on a high.

“There will be some people moving on, others staying, but it’s a chance now for the club to rebuild to make sure the next time we get back to the Premiership, in hopefully a year’s time, it is in a much better place to sustain it.”

A young manager is the desired successor to McGhee so would Mackay fancy it himself?

“That’s the least of my thoughts right now. Not at all,” he added.

“The club will work through a process and will have plenty of good candidates.

“Ultimately it is a big decision for the club and they need to make sure we get the right one in.”