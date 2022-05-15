Dundee’s last-day collapse at Livingston ‘summed up’ dismal season admits Dave Mackay as he discusses Dens future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s last-day collapse at Livingston ‘summed up’ dismal season admits Dave Mackay as he discusses Dens future

By George Cran
May 15 2022, 3.11pm Updated: May 15 2022, 4.08pm
Dundee coach Dave Mackay.
Dundee’s late collapse at Livingston “summed up” the season for the Dark Blues admits assistant manager Dave Mackay.

Alan Forrest’s 84th-minute winner saw Livi come from 1-0 down to take all three points as a disappointing season ended in disappointing fashion for the Dens Park club.

Josh Mulligan had opened the scoring before Andrew Shinnie levelled with 12 minutes to go.

That saw the Dark Blues finish the season six points adrift at the foot of the Premiership with 29 points from their 38 matches.

Alan Forrest makes it 2-1 to Livingston late on.

“It summed up our season where we are comfortable enough in the lead but, all of a sudden, five minutes later you are 2-1 down,” said Mackay, who did post-match duties in place of departing manager Mark McGhee.

“It’s happened too many times this season.

“There wasn’t much at stake today but it was a similar performance to the rest of the campaign.

“Attitude and application has never been an issue all season. The staff and players have given it their all but ultimately we’ve come up short, we’ve not been good enough.

“At this level, you get punished.”

Future?

Dundee manager Mark McGhee walks straight down the tunnel at full time.

McGhee and Simon Rusk took charge of their final match in the Dundee dugout after the club confirmed their departure at the end of the season.

Who the new manager will be is yet to be known.

Mackay’s future, meanwhile, is also up in the air.

Asked what is next for him, Mackay said: “No idea. We’re all in for meetings tomorrow. At the minute I’m just disappointed we couldn’t finish on a high.

Mulligan heads in to make it 1-0.

“There will be some people moving on, others staying, but it’s a chance now for the club to rebuild to make sure the next time we get back to the Premiership, in hopefully a year’s time, it is in a much better place to sustain it.”

A young manager is the desired successor to McGhee so would Mackay fancy it himself?

“That’s the least of my thoughts right now. Not at all,” he added.

“The club will work through a process and will have plenty of good candidates.

“Ultimately it is a big decision for the club and they need to make sure we get the right one in.”

