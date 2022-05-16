Dundee fan group behind open letter make fresh bid to bring change at Dens Park – but club owners do not reply

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The group of concerned Dundee fans behind an open letter calling for change at Dens Park have made public another letter to club owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

After an initial to-and-fro between the group and club chiefs, the supporters behind the open letter vowed to continue to ask questions of the leadership of the club.

And they have followed through on that promise with further correspondence stating their disappointment in the owners’ rejection of previous requests. Requests that convinced over 1,300 fellow-Dees to put their signature to the original open letter.

The latest message was sent prior to the key league clash with St Johnstone on April 23 but, due to the critical nature of the match, was not made public.

There has, as yet, been no reply from the club.

New letter

Now relegation has been confirmed, the group of fans, which includes journalist Patrick Barclay and 1893 Foundation founders Ross Day and Scott Roberts, have sent their latest message to signatories of the original open letter.

In it they suggest the club’s next Supporter Liaison Officer, a role which has been vacant since John Burke left in March, should be a full-time role as recommended by the SFA.

Utilising expertise among the fanbase to help the club and pushing once more for an AGM were also suggestions put forward to improve relations between the club and its fans.

‘Growing demand’

The letter finished: “When we speak to Dundee supporters about their feelings for the club just now the word that comes up time and time again is ‘disconnected’.

“We will continue to press for changes to the representation structure to try and bring the club and its fans back together and hope you will seriously consider these alternative proposals as well as to respond positively to the growing demand for an AGM reintroduction.

“Once again, we ask that you meet with our group to discuss our objectives and proposals.

“It has to be noted that we have been heartened by the recent communication drive from the club including creating a discount match package for the final two games, supporting the South East Section creation and encouraging then matching the great work of the supporters’ club to raise funds for tickets for those unable to afford the games.

“We hope to continue to see this positive engagement year-round to prevent fans feeling disconnected.

“While we have previously made communications public, in the spirit of the open letter, we understand the importance of nothing acting as a distraction ahead of Saturday’s vital match with St Johnstone and so will not be updating our signatories until things have hopefully taken a turn for the better on the park.

“In the meantime, we hope that you will give serious consideration to our proposals and are agreeable to meeting up at the soonest opportunity.”

To read the letter IN FULL click here.

Dundee FC have been approached for comment.