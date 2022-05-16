Dundee fan group behind open letter make fresh bid to bring change at Dens Park – but club owners do not reply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Dundee fan group behind open letter make fresh bid to bring change at Dens Park – but club owners do not reply

By George Cran
May 16 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 16 2022, 8.07am
Unhappy Dundee fans (left). Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms (right).
The group of concerned Dundee fans behind an open letter calling for change at Dens Park have made public another letter to club owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

After an initial to-and-fro between the group and club chiefs, the supporters behind the open letter vowed to continue to ask questions of the leadership of the club.

And they have followed through on that promise with further correspondence stating their disappointment in the owners’ rejection of previous requests. Requests that convinced over 1,300 fellow-Dees to put their signature to the original open letter.

The latest message was sent prior to the key league clash with St Johnstone on April 23 but, due to the critical nature of the match, was not made public.

There has, as yet, been no reply from the club.

New letter

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms at the St Johnstone match last month.

Now relegation has been confirmed, the group of fans, which includes journalist Patrick Barclay and 1893 Foundation founders Ross Day and Scott Roberts, have sent their latest message to signatories of the original open letter.

In it they suggest the club’s next Supporter Liaison Officer, a role which has been vacant since John Burke left in March, should be a full-time role as recommended by the SFA.

Utilising expertise among the fanbase to help the club and pushing once more for an AGM were also suggestions put forward to improve relations between the club and its fans.

‘Growing demand’

The letter finished: “When we speak to Dundee supporters about their feelings for the club just now the word that comes up time and time again is ‘disconnected’.

“We will continue to press for changes to the representation structure to try and bring the club and its fans back together and hope you will seriously consider these alternative proposals as well as to respond positively to the growing demand for an AGM reintroduction.

“Once again, we ask that you meet with our group to discuss our objectives and proposals.

Dundee fans show their unhappiness as they head for the exits after just 18 minutes against Livingston.

“It has to be noted that we have been heartened by the recent communication drive from the club including creating a discount match package for the final two games, supporting the South East Section creation and encouraging then matching the great work of the supporters’ club to raise funds for tickets for those unable to afford the games.

“We hope to continue to see this positive engagement year-round to prevent fans feeling disconnected.

“While we have previously made communications public, in the spirit of the open letter, we understand the importance of nothing acting as a distraction ahead of Saturday’s vital match with St Johnstone and so will not be updating our signatories until things have hopefully taken a turn for the better on the park.

“In the meantime, we hope that you will give serious consideration to our proposals and are agreeable to meeting up at the soonest opportunity.”

To read the letter IN FULL click here.

Dundee FC have been approached for comment.

