Dundee freeze season ticket prices for return to the Championship

By George Cran
May 16 2022, 2.18pm Updated: May 16 2022, 3.12pm
Dundee fans at Dens Park.
Dundee fans at Dens Park.

Dundee have announced their season ticket prices for next term’s Championship return.

The Dark Blues suffered relegation after one season back in the top flight, following last year’s stirring promotion through the play-offs.

After the disappointments of this season past, the club have frozen season book prices for 2022/23.

However, this past season saw Dundee play 19 home matches. In the Championship, they will have only 18 in the 36-match campaign.

Paying in full by the end of the loyalty period, which ends on May 30, will save fans the equivalent of one match ticket.

Prices during the loyalty period are £350 for adults, £240 for OAPs/disabled, £180 for students and £115 for U/18s.

Prices will go up to £375, £255, £205 and £125, respectively, after May 30.

For the sixth straight season, an U/12 season ticket costs just £1.

The club have also continued their ‘Gift a friend’ scheme where supporters can bring another fan along for certain games using just one season book.

The 22/23 Championship campaign kicks off on July 30 with fixtures released on June 17.

