Cammy Kerr on Dundee’s plight: Certain things haven’t been done right

By George Cran
May 16 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.
Cammy Kerr is a true dark blue.

At the age of just 26, the tireless full-back is in a testimonial year at Dundee.

It should be a celebration for the defender, a time to look back on 10 years at his boyhood club and also a time to look ahead to potentially many more.

He may only be in his mid-20s but Kerr this season surpassed appearances totals of players like Bobby Seith, Gary Irvine and Alan Gilzean.

Anger

However, things are not right at his beloved club.

The full-back has suffered relegation before as a Dundee player and faced the media afterwards.

He did so again following a final-day defeat at Livingston.

A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time after losing to St Mirren.
This time, though, there was anger in his eyes. Hurt at the situation Dundee find themselves in.

“It’s not been a good season, especially when we had the reward of last year of coming up,” Kerr said.

“I thought it was a time for the club to really kick on and consolidate what should be a top-flight team.

“Certainly, it was a season to be in a better position than we are. The boys are gutted; there’s going to be boys moving on and things like that.

“I feel for the group, but the club needs to be in a better place than this.

“That’s not coming from my heart, that’s coming from my head.

Kerr and Luke McCowan after drawing with St Johnstone.

“From a football point of view, it needs to be in a better place than this.

“The club’s got to have a real direction now in what they want to do, and really kick on and be a big football club.”

Brutal honesty

The Dark Blues will be a Championship club again when the ball comes back out for next season.

Expectation will be upon the shoulders of the players to get the club back up to the Premiership.

Kerr, though, says there isn’t a big issue with quality at Dens Park.

There is a mindset change needed to push the club on.

“I said at the end of last season when we went up at Kilmarnock that this is a great group of boys,” Kerr added.

Cammy Kerr is held aloft by team-mates as Dundee won promotion at Kilmarnock.

“And, as much as it’s not about just having a great group of lads, it takes a good group and a good changing-room to take you places.

“We’ve got quality on the pitch that at times has been there this season. We need more and that’s just the brutal honesty again.

“We need people who come every day to training to be a better player and a better person, and push the next person on.

“You need everyone above you wanting to do better than you and the younger ones wanting to push and get you out the road.

Dundee's Cammy Kerr battles with St Mirren's Alex Gogic
Dundee’s Cammy Kerr battles with St Mirren’s Alex Gogic.

“That’s got to be the mentality at this club. Not people sitting happy and content, coming in and training and going home, and not doing that extra wee bit.

“That’s got to be the mentality from now on, that everyone is pushing in the right direction and wants to be a better player and person.

“Working only for the benefit of this football club.”

‘Certain things’

Asked if he felt there weren’t enough people doing that this season, Kerr didn’t elaborate beyond a simple statement.

He replied: “No. The boys have been great this year but I feel like certain things haven’t been done right.

“But, again, that’s not my opinion to go and share.”

