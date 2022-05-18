Which Dundee players are out of contract this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Which Dundee players are out of contract this summer?

By George Cran
May 18 2022, 7.30am Updated: May 18 2022, 11.51am
A tearful Charlie Adam applauds Dundee fans at Dens Park.
A tearful Charlie Adam applauds Dundee fans at Dens Park.

Another season ends in disappointment for Dundee.

The Dark Blues are heading back to the Championship with some big changes coming this summer.

Gordon Strachan has already been putting pieces in place for the new campaign, which starts in just over seven weeks.

There will be changes to the playing squad, of course.

But who are the players out of contract now?

Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time against Hibs.

The Dundee skipper and talisman’s two-year contract came to an end on the final whistle at Livingston.

He’s already stated his desire to move into management at some point and says he will not play for another club in Scotland if he moves on from Dens Park.

Talks are expected this week between club and player, though the manager’s office being vacant makes things uncertain.

If it is the end, Adam finished off at Dens Park in style with a screamer against Hibs last week.

That was the 100th goal of his senior career while Monday past was the 18th anniversary of his first-team debut for Rangers.

Appearances: 65 Goals: 11

Declan McDaid

Winger McDaid has had a mixed time of it at Dens Park since becoming James McPake’s first signing back in 2019.

There were flashes of real promise – a brace in a win over Arbroath and another strike two weeks later at old club Ayr United in his first season spring to mind.

He won the Championship Player of the Month for that burst of goals in October 2019.

But at other times he dropped out of the team and headed out on loan. The first was an aborted move back to Partick last January before he spent the first half of this season at Falkirk.

Under Mark McGhee, McDaid was pressed into action as an emergency striker, starting three Premiership matches and emerging with credit.

Appearances: 70 Goals: 4

Christie Elliott

Not always a fan favourite, Elliott’s attacking instincts from full-back were better suited to a team at the top of the Championship than a Premiership relegation battle.

Indeed, the former winger’s defending against top-level players let him down at times.

Christie Elliott, whose Dundee contract is ending, celebrates opening the scoring against Rangers.

But he finished his season off on a high note with the opening goal against Rangers in March.

The 30-year-old played a big role in Dundee’s promotion run a year ago, stepping in to cover Jordan Marshall’s injury at Dunfermline.

Appearances: 56 Goals: 3

Danny Mullen

Mullen ended this season as Dundee’s top scorer with seven goals this season but turned down a contract extension to stay at Dens Park.

The frontman was a tireless worker, often with little support, and came up with some important goals.

After narrowly missing out on a move to the Dark Blues in January 2020, Mullen arrived in the summer.

Not a prolific scorer, Mullen did come up with some key goals in his time at Dens Park including the opener at Rugby Park in the play-off final second leg.

He will leave a big hole to fill.

Appearances: 63 Goals: 15

Liam Fontaine

Dundee’s Liam Fontaine, whose contract is expiring, celebrates after making it 2-1 against Alloa.

Thirty-six-year-old Fontaine is also coming to the end of his Dens Park contract.

Fontaine was a mid-season arrival in 2020, providing an answer to some serious defensive issues with assured displays.

He also provided a goal threat with a flurry of three strikes in four games before playing a key role in the promotion run.

Back in the Premiership, the Scottish Cup winner played 24 times last season. If he is leaving, his influence in the dressing-room will be missed.

Appearances: 48 Goals: 4

Vontae Daley-Campbell (loan ends)

Vontae Daley-Campbell races past Scott McMann of Dundee United.

Brought in from Leicester City, Daley-Campbell made a big impression in his early days at Dens Park.

He was impressive on his debut in a 0-0 derby at Dens Park but made a different kind of mark in his second game.

That saw a wild tackle in the dying minutes punished with a straight red card against Ross County.

The 21-year-old started just one of Dundee’s final 12 matches.

Appearances: 10

Zeno Ibsen Rossi (loan ends)

Bournemouth centre-back Ibsen Rossi arrived in a deadline-busting loan move that didn’t actually go through until nine days after the transfer window shut.

A technical hitch meant Dundee had to involve Fifa to get the deal done.

Mark McGhee believes defending as a team will see them up the table.
Zeno Ibsen Rossi takes on Celtic at Parkhead.

However, despite all that, he made little impact.

After three starts in a row, the defender lasted just 23 minutes against Livingston as Dundee were torn apart at home with the score already 3-0.

He would appear just once more after that but returns to Bournemouth with a second relegation from the Premiership in two seasons, having also gone down with Kilmarnock in 2021.

Appearances: 4

Rest of the squad?

Contracted to 2023: Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Jordan Marshall, Ryan Sweeney, Jordan McGhee, Alex Jakubiak, Paul McGowan, Lee Ashcroft, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, Paul McMullan, Fin Robertson, Ian Lawlor, Cillian Sheridan, Max Anderson, Lyall Cameron, Sam Fisher, Harry Sharp, Ewan Murray, Niall McGinn.

Contracted to 2024: Shaun Byrne, Jay Chapman.

Contracted to 2025: Zak Rudden.

Cammy Kerr on Dundee’s plight: Certain things haven’t been done right

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]