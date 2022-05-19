EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee youngster Harry Sharp reveals target for next season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highly-rated young Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has set his sights on first-team football at Dens Park next season.

Despite the disappointment all round for the Dark Blues thanks to the club’s relegation to the Championship, there were some things to be happy about.

The emergence of 21-year-old Harrison Sharp as a first-team option is certainly one of them.

The Aberdonian was an unknown until the tail-end of this term, having played only 30 minutes of first-team football previously.

But, with No 1 Adam Legzdins on the treatment table and then No 2 Ian Lawlor coming down with Covid, Sharp’s opportunity came.

‘Nerves’

A late call on the morning of a trip to Motherwell on March 5 gave Sharp his big chance.

He took it and has gone on to impress further, racking up seven appearances, including the final four matches of the season.

Speaking to the Courier, Sharp said: “I’ve been very pleased to get the chance. I’m happy to have games under my belt and I’m looking to kick on next season.

“See where it takes me.

“I feel I’ve played well when I’ve come in. I’ve done what they asked me to do.

“The door opened up for me but I think you need a bit of luck like that, especially as a young goalkeeper.

“I didn’t have long to prepare for the Motherwell game when I made my debut.

“You get the nerves out of the way in the morning and then when you are there, you are focused on the game.

“Adam, Ian and Alan (Combe, goalkeeper coach) all said I’d played well and gave me good advice. We all went through the video and helped me out there.

“Then coming back in I felt like I deserved to be there. The Aberdeen game, again, was short notice but I felt in the three games I’d shown I can perform at that level.

“It was just a case of doing it again, performing again.”

Goalkeeper union

The goalkeepers’ union is alive and well at Dundee with the three goalies pushing each other, led by former St Mirren, Dundee United and Kilmarnock stopper Combe.

The club’s No 1 Legzdins has been out of action since February with a knee injury but has extensive experience built up down south at big clubs like Burnley, Derby and Birmingham City.

Lawlor, meanwhile, has over 150 senior appearances to his name and started his career at giants Manchester City.

Being the youngster of the group, Sharp admits he’s keen to hoover up every bit of advice going.

“Adam and Ian have helped me so much this season,” he added.

“I get lots of great advice off the pair of them, they are both obviously experienced guys.

“They are easy to talk to and get advice from.

“Alan the goalie coach as well has been very good with me since he’s come in. I’ve enjoyed working with them, it’s a really good group to train with.

“It makes life so much easier when guys are giving you wee pointers here and there and advice all the time.

“I appreciate it.”

‘You have to take it’

Though there is a bond between the Dens goalkeepers, there is also competition.

And Sharp is determined to add to his eight Dundee appearances next season.

“Of course,” he said. “We will push each other as a three and we’ll see what happens.

“As a goalkeeper patience definitely pays off and it’s been good to get games under your belt because for a young goalkeeper they don’t come easily.

“You have to take it and prove yourself.”