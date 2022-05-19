EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee youngster Harry Sharp reveals target for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee youngster Harry Sharp reveals target for next season

By George Cran
May 19 2022, 8.00am
Harry Sharp in action for Dundee.
Harry Sharp in action for Dundee.

Highly-rated young Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has set his sights on first-team football at Dens Park next season.

Despite the disappointment all round for the Dark Blues thanks to the club’s relegation to the Championship, there were some things to be happy about.

The emergence of 21-year-old Harrison Sharp as a first-team option is certainly one of them.

The Aberdonian was an unknown until the tail-end of this term, having played only 30 minutes of first-team football previously.

But, with No 1 Adam Legzdins on the treatment table and then No 2 Ian Lawlor coming down with Covid, Sharp’s opportunity came.

‘Nerves’

Dundee's Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.
Dundee’s Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.

A late call on the morning of a trip to Motherwell on March 5 gave Sharp his big chance.

He took it and has gone on to impress further, racking up seven appearances, including the final four matches of the season.

Speaking to the Courier, Sharp said: “I’ve been very pleased to get the chance. I’m happy to have games under my belt and I’m looking to kick on next season.

“See where it takes me.

“I feel I’ve played well when I’ve come in. I’ve done what they asked me to do.

“The door opened up for me but I think you need a bit of luck like that, especially as a young goalkeeper.

“I didn’t have long to prepare for the Motherwell game when I made my debut.

“You get the nerves out of the way in the morning and then when you are there, you are focused on the game.

“Adam, Ian and Alan (Combe, goalkeeper coach) all said I’d played well and gave me good advice. We all went through the video and helped me out there.

“Then coming back in I felt like I deserved to be there. The Aberdeen game, again, was short notice but I felt in the three games I’d shown I can perform at that level.

“It was just a case of doing it again, performing again.”

Goalkeeper union

The goalkeepers’ union is alive and well at Dundee with the three goalies pushing each other, led by former St Mirren, Dundee United and Kilmarnock stopper Combe.

The club’s No 1 Legzdins has been out of action since February with a knee injury but has extensive experience built up down south at big clubs like Burnley, Derby and Birmingham City.

Lawlor, meanwhile, has over 150 senior appearances to his name and started his career at giants Manchester City.

Adam Legzdins is expected to be Dundee No 1 when he returns from injury next season.

Being the youngster of the group, Sharp admits he’s keen to hoover up every bit of advice going.

“Adam and Ian have helped me so much this season,” he added.

“I get lots of great advice off the pair of them, they are both obviously experienced guys.

“They are easy to talk to and get advice from.

“Alan the goalie coach as well has been very good with me since he’s come in. I’ve enjoyed working with them, it’s a really good group to train with.

“It makes life so much easier when guys are giving you wee pointers here and there and advice all the time.

“I appreciate it.”

‘You have to take it’

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp.

Though there is a bond between the Dens goalkeepers, there is also competition.

And Sharp is determined to add to his eight Dundee appearances next season.

“Of course,” he said. “We will push each other as a three and we’ll see what happens.

“As a goalkeeper patience definitely pays off and it’s been good to get games under your belt because for a young goalkeeper they don’t come easily.

“You have to take it and prove yourself.”

