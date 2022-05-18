Former Dundee star Greg Stewart reportedly on the move after Jamshedpur contract expires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee star Greg Stewart reportedly on the move after Jamshedpur contract expires

By George Cran
May 18 2022, 1.25pm Updated: May 18 2022, 2.25pm
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dens Park.
Former Dundee star Greg Stewart has reportedly signed for Mumbai City after leaving Jamshedpur.

Stewart took the Indian Super League by storm last season, scoring 10 goals in 21 appearances for Owen Coyle’s side.

He made global headlines with some spectacular goals in the process.

The ex-Rangers and Aberdeen man was then named Hero of the League as he led Jamshedpur to the Winners Shield, finishing top of the league ahead of the play-offs.

Though there was hope he could return to Dens Park after he revealed in an exclusive chat with the Courier that he’d had talks with then-boss James McPake, Stewart has elected to stay on the subcontinent.

There have been no official announcements from either club yet but reports in India say the 32-year-old has signed for 2020/21 double winners Mumbai City.

“Stewart had to make two choices. The first was whether he whether he would continue in India. Once he decided to continue here, he had to choose from the several offers on hand.

“Mumbai led the race for his signature from start to finish,” a “source who has tracked the development” told the Times of India.

Mumbai are managed by Englishman Des Buckingham and owned by the City Football Group – which includes Manchester City, New York City and Melbourne City among others.

Though only founded in 2014, they have in the past boasted major star players including Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan.

They finished a disappointing fifth last season as they defended their Super League title.

