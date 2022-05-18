Former Dundee star Greg Stewart reportedly on the move after Jamshedpur contract expires

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee star Greg Stewart has reportedly signed for Mumbai City after leaving Jamshedpur.

Stewart took the Indian Super League by storm last season, scoring 10 goals in 21 appearances for Owen Coyle’s side.

He made global headlines with some spectacular goals in the process.

The ex-Rangers and Aberdeen man was then named Hero of the League as he led Jamshedpur to the Winners Shield, finishing top of the league ahead of the play-offs.

Though there was hope he could return to Dens Park after he revealed in an exclusive chat with the Courier that he’d had talks with then-boss James McPake, Stewart has elected to stay on the subcontinent.

There have been no official announcements from either club yet but reports in India say the 32-year-old has signed for 2020/21 double winners Mumbai City.

“Stewart had to make two choices. The first was whether he whether he would continue in India. Once he decided to continue here, he had to choose from the several offers on hand.

“Mumbai led the race for his signature from start to finish,” a “source who has tracked the development” told the Times of India.

Mumbai are managed by Englishman Des Buckingham and owned by the City Football Group – which includes Manchester City, New York City and Melbourne City among others.

Though only founded in 2014, they have in the past boasted major star players including Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan.

They finished a disappointing fifth last season as they defended their Super League title.