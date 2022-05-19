Dundee narrow search for new manager with interviews to take place next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have narrowed their manager search down to five candidates.

Courier Sport revealed the Dark Blues were prepared to be patient in their search for Mark McGhee’s successor earlier this week.

They were in the process of compiling a shortlist.

Now, the club have confirmed via a statement that shortlist consists of five names.

Interviews will take place over the next week as managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan search for the man to take the club forward.

‘Thorough process’

The Dundee statement read: “The club can issue the following update on the managerial position.

“Since the end of the season, we have entered into a thorough process in our search for the right person for the post.

“A shortlist has been established consisting of 5 candidates.

“The interview process is under way and the first round of interviews will be completed early next week.

“We would like to thank supporters for their patience on this matter and will update you with further information as and when it is available.”

Who is in the running?

Despite being an early favourite with bookmakers, Celtic coach Gavin Strachan, son of Gordon, is not being considered.

Among the other names linked are former St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibs boss Jack Ross, who almost took the job in 2017, as well as former Dees Kevin Thomson and Darren O’Dea.

Thomson recently led Kelty Hearts to the League Two title, winning Manager of the Year, while former centre-back O’Dea coaches Celtic’s U/18s. Both played under Strachan during their careers.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is also among the runners and riders after he stated his desire to step into management beyond this summer.

Current Dens assistant manager Dave Mackay ruled himself out of the running on Sunday.