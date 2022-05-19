Dundee narrow search for new manager with interviews to take place next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee narrow search for new manager with interviews to take place next week

By George Cran
May 19 2022, 8.30pm Updated: May 20 2022, 1.53am
Dens Park.
Dens Park.

Dundee have narrowed their manager search down to five candidates.

Courier Sport revealed the Dark Blues were prepared to be patient in their search for Mark McGhee’s successor earlier this week.

They were in the process of compiling a shortlist.

Now, the club have confirmed via a statement that shortlist consists of five names.

Interviews will take place over the next week as managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan search for the man to take the club forward.

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan an Dundee chief John Nelms are looking for the club’s new manager.

‘Thorough process’

The Dundee statement read: “The club can issue the following update on the managerial position.

“Since the end of the season, we have entered into a thorough process in our search for the right person for the post.

“A shortlist has been established consisting of 5 candidates.

“The interview process is under way and the first round of interviews will be completed early next week.

“We would like to thank supporters for their patience on this matter and will update you with further information as and when it is available.”

Who is in the running?

Despite being an early favourite with bookmakers, Celtic coach Gavin Strachan, son of Gordon, is not being considered.

Among the other names linked are former St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibs boss Jack Ross, who almost took the job in 2017, as well as former Dees Kevin Thomson and Darren O’Dea.

Kevin Thomson
Kevin Thomson was named League Two Manager of the Year.

Thomson recently led Kelty Hearts to the League Two title, winning Manager of the Year, while former centre-back O’Dea coaches Celtic’s U/18s. Both played under Strachan during their careers.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is also among the runners and riders after he stated his desire to step into management beyond this summer.

Current Dens assistant manager Dave Mackay ruled himself out of the running on Sunday.

EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Strachan NOT being considered for Dundee manager job as appointment timeline revealed

