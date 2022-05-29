James McPake insists he would have saved Dundee from relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake insists he would have saved Dundee from relegation

By Scott Lorimer
May 29 2022, 11.38am Updated: May 29 2022, 5.00pm
Former Dundee manager James McPake.
Former Dundee boss James McPake insists he could have saved the side from relegation from the Premiership.

The Dark Blues dropped to the Championship after finishing bottom with just six wins all season.

McPake, who has recently returned to football management with Dunfermline, was relieved of his duties with the side two points clear of then-bottom side St Johnstone in February.

Dundee relieved James McPake of his duties in February.
The former fans’ favourite was also dismissed after back-to-back wins.

His successor, Mark McGhee, won just one of his 13 games in charge, ending the campaign six points behind the Perth side.

McPake says he has sympathy for his former club and will always cherish their play-off win at Rugby Park.

However, the 37-year-old believes the Dens Park side would still be a top-flight club if he was in charge.

‘I would have kept Dundee up’

“I’m gutted for Dundee and it was hard to see them relegated,” he told the Sunday Mail.

“As manager, we picked them up when they were on their knees having just dropped down to the Championship.

Charlie Adam and James McPake celebrate after sealing Dundee’s play-off promotion to the Premiership last season.

“We had a night in Kilmarnock that will never leave me when we got promoted.

“That’s the memory I’ll treasure. I believe I’d have kept them up, given the chance.

“We’ll never know, it’s open to people’s interpretation. But did we think we’d keep Dundee in the Premiership? Yes.

“I’ve distanced myself from it because I was close to staff who were still there, still fighting to keep them up.

“But it was hurting me, I won’t lie. Because it’s a great club.

It was a season to forget for Dundee.
“We had full belief as a coaching group and squad of players that we’d stay up.

“When I left, we were two points ahead of St Johnstone in 11th.

“We were only six behind Ross County with a game in hand at home to St Mirren.

“They won one game in 13. I’d have backed myself to do enough to make the play-off, minimum.

“And if we’d have got into the play-offs and stayed up it would have been job done.”

