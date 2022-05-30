Dundee’s goal of the season – who comes out on top between Charlie Adam, Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s goal of the season – who comes out on top between Charlie Adam, Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings?

By George Cran
May 30 2022, 5.30pm
Charlie Adam smashes in a leveller at Tannadice.
Charlie Adam smashes in a leveller at Tannadice.

Dundee’s 2021/22 season had a dark ending but there were some moments of light sprinkled throughout the campaign.

Though they didn’t score nearly as many goals as they needed and relegation was the end result, some of the strikes were absolutely top class.

Despite there not being a huge number to choose from, it was tricky to narrow down the top picks across the season.

Not making the cut was a superb team goal to kick off the league campaign – Max Anderson to Jordan Marshall for Jason Cummings to finish against St Mirren.

Neither did Paul McMullan’s volley against Brora Rangers, nor Danny Mullen’s tidy finish to see off St Johnstone.

Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan both scored tasty efforts at Peterhead but fell short, while Luke McCowan’s excellent volley at Ross County was desperately unlucky to be edged out.

So who makes the top three?

3 – Charlie Adam v Dundee United

Adam celebrates at Tannadice.

Dundee’s recent record in derbies has not been good. And it looked like that would continue as Mark McGhee’s men trailed 2-0 to their rivals from across the road.

Mullen, though, cut the deficit before skipper Adam found space in the middle of the park.

Come April, Adam hadn’t found the net in the Premiership all season.

But it was worth waiting for as he unleashed a fierce swerving effort that completely bamboozled Benjamin Siegrist in the home goal.

The ball flew into the corner to cue jubilant celebrations in the away end. There was no win, however, for the Dees to cheer come full-time, as happened too often throughout the campaign.

2 – Leigh Griffiths v Aberdeen

Griffiths was the big summer signing for James McPake – and no wonder with his ability in front of goal.

However, the move did not work out and he left the club in January.

There were some flashes of the natural ability possessed by the former Scotland star, this free-kick at Aberdeen chief among them.

Leigh Griffiths celebrates making it 1-0 at Aberdeen.

It would be a last league goal for Griffiths in the dark blue of Dundee but it must rank right towards the top of the 36 he managed across two spells in all competitions.

The Dark Blues had been laid low with Covid in the run-up to this trip to Pittodrie, naming 40-year-old assistant manager Dave Mackay on the bench as well as two goalkeepers.

It was all hands to the pump and, remarkably, Dundee took the lead with an absolute wonder strike from Griffiths, who pinged an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner from 35 yards.

Not many could beat that.

1 – Charlie Adam v Hibs

A first victory in charge for Mark McGhee came too late to save Dundee’s season.

But it was still a fitting way for captain Adam to say farewell to the Dens Park crowd.

Coming on as a second-half sub, the former Liverpool and Stoke man knew it was likely his last home appearance for his boyhood club.

A tearful Charlie Adam applauds Dundee fans at Dens Park after beating Hibs.

And he sent the fans home with something to remember him by, smashing a thunderous effort beyond the goalkeeper from 25 yards.

It was a wonderful way to cap a good night for the Dark Blues, an evening filled with emotion for the departing skipper.

There is only one winner if you are asking for Dundee’s Goal of the Season.

Dundee manager search: Dark Blues relaxed over pursuit of ex-Celtic star Shaun Maloney as talks continue

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]