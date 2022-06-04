GEORGE CRAN: What is going on at Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: What is going on at Dundee?

By George Cran
June 4 2022, 2.44pm Updated: June 4 2022, 2.48pm
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms.
We’re getting to the point where it’s quite legitimate to ask ‘what the hell is going on at Dundee?’

The Dark Blues are now three weeks without a manager.

And there’s no immediate sign of one arriving.

The club can point to Gordon Strachan’s beefed up role with first-team affairs as evidence they don’t necessarily need a man in place right now.

But the uncertainty only lets questions linger and doubts grow.

What actually is Strachan’s job now?

We are yet to hear about the nitty gritty of Strachan’s first-team involvement but generally a director of football sorts out recruitment and gets all the manager-y things sorted so the head coach can just coach.

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Brings in the type of players the coach needs and then the coach works them into a team.

For a long-term plan at a club like Dundee, it’s a good move in my book. When you sack a manager – which the Dark Blues have been known to do – you don’t just rip up everything and start again.

You find another coach who fits in with the plans already in place and that brings much more stability over the long-term.

That’s all well and good but nobody from the club has come out yet and actually explained all that or explained why they are fairly happy to take their time over the big Dens vacancy.

When there’s a void, people fill it and not usually with positivity.

Third choice?

There’s also the prospect of convincing a manager to come in, knowing full well he wasn’t first choice. Or second choice, for that matter.

Jack Ross is out of the picture and now they are looking elsewhere after talks with Shaun Maloney dragged on too long.

If there were reservations from either side – there were on both – then it’s time to move on.

Dundee are no longer looking at Shaun Maloney as their next manager.

Though he was very harshly treated at Hibs, early signs were not positive at Easter Road, so maybe it’s a good thing Dundee are looking elsewhere.

But this all needs sorted out and sorted out quickly.

Fans are rightly looking for answers from their club.

Season tickets are on sale but if you don’t know what you are going to be seeing next season then why shell out £350 in this financial climate? Fair play to the 1,300 who have already, I must say.

Players

And what about the players?

Dundee have a very decent squad for a Championship campaign but right now they don’t know who their boss will be when they return for pre-season.

Will they fit in with the coach’s plans? Will they be moving on if he doesn’t fancy them?

Now there is less than a fortnight before the playing squad come off their holidays.

Dundee players will return to Dens Park for the start of pre-season in less than two weeks.

And they are spending their last couple of weeks of rest with doubts over what’s happening at the club.

There is being patient and there is being relaxed, but there comes a point where you really have to pull the finger out.

That has to happen soon or Dundee’s post-relegation purgatory will linger and linger.

It could bleed into the new campaign and that’s the last thing this club needs right now.

