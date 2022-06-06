A ‘dream’ for Dundee star Josh Mulligan on international duty but different emotions for Niall McGinn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s international stars enjoyed differing emotions from a pair of 0-0 draws as they represented their respective countries over the weekend.

Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan are at opposite ends of their international careers – McGinn now has 71 caps to his name while Mulligan made his debut at U/21 level.

Though their results were exactly the same, the mood in both camps were very different.

Josh Mulligan ‘dream’

Nineteen-year-old Mulligan earned his first call-up to Scot Gemmill’s U/21 squad after an impressive end to the recent season.

Despite Dundee’s relegation, the versatile youngster finished the campaign in fine form, netting his first Premiership goal against Hibs before adding another on the final day against Livingston.

Ahead of the Belgium game, Mulligan said: “It is obviously a massive honour to be here representing my country.

“It is a proud moment for me and my family. They are over the moon for me.

“I want to test myself against the best players and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It would be a dream come true to get out on the pitch against Belgium or Denmark.”

Mulligan realised that dream, though it was a short spell on the park.

With 88 minutes on the clock, the young Dundee midfielder replaced striker Dapo Mebude to help the young Scots earn a credible 0-0 draw in Belgium.

The Belgians had only dropped points once before in the campaign as they finished their campaign in top spot, qualifying for next year’s European Championships in Romania and Georgia.

#SCO21s | "I'm really looking forward to it, to test myself against the best players, that's what every player my age wants to do." That test begins today for Josh Mulligan and the rest of our Men's Under-21s, as they face Belgium at 3pm, live on @BBCScotland.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/c5ZZPMIUw2 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 5, 2022

But Scotland were unfortunate not to take an impressive away victory with a first-half Stephen Welsh goal ruled out and a late Elliot Anderson effort going just wide of the post.

Dundee United pair Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman played 90 minutes for Scot Gemmill’s side.

Next up is Denmark on Friday with Dee goalie Harry Sharp hoping to make his debut, too.

McGinn disappointment

For the experienced McGinn, it was another tough night on Northern Ireland duty.

The 34-year-old winger was given a starting spot after Thursday’s disappointing home defeat to Greece kicked off their Nations League campaign.

But McGinn couldn’t inspire his country to victory as they were held to a 0-0 draw in Cyprus to extend their winless run in the competition to 12 matches.

Former St Johnstone favourite Ali McCann had the chance to win the game late on but Norn Iron remain winless in their two Nations League openers.

Next up is Kosovo away on Thursday and then Cyprus at home on Sunday.