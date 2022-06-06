A ‘dream’ for Dundee star Josh Mulligan on international duty but different emotions for Niall McGinn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A ‘dream’ for Dundee star Josh Mulligan on international duty but different emotions for Niall McGinn

By George Cran
June 6 2022, 9.35am Updated: June 6 2022, 12.41pm
Niall McGinn was on Northern Ireland duty while Josh Mulligan earned his first Scotland U/21 cap.
Dundee’s international stars enjoyed differing emotions from a pair of 0-0 draws as they represented their respective countries over the weekend.

Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan are at opposite ends of their international careers – McGinn now has 71 caps to his name while Mulligan made his debut at U/21 level.

Though their results were exactly the same, the mood in both camps were very different.

Josh Mulligan ‘dream’

Nineteen-year-old Mulligan earned his first call-up to Scot Gemmill’s U/21 squad after an impressive end to the recent season.

Despite Dundee’s relegation, the versatile youngster finished the campaign in fine form, netting his first Premiership goal against Hibs before adding another on the final day against Livingston.

Josh Mulligan celebrates his goal against Hibs.

Ahead of the Belgium game, Mulligan said: “It is obviously a massive honour to be here representing my country.

“It is a proud moment for me and my family. They are over the moon for me.

“I want to test myself against the best players and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It would be a dream come true to get out on the pitch against Belgium or Denmark.”

Mulligan realised that dream, though it was a short spell on the park.

With 88 minutes on the clock, the young Dundee midfielder replaced striker Dapo Mebude to help the young Scots earn a credible 0-0 draw in Belgium.

The Belgians had only dropped points once before in the campaign as they finished their campaign in top spot, qualifying for next year’s European Championships in Romania and Georgia.

But Scotland were unfortunate not to take an impressive away victory with a first-half Stephen Welsh goal ruled out and a late Elliot Anderson effort going just wide of the post.

Dundee United pair Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman played 90 minutes for Scot Gemmill’s side.

Next up is Denmark on Friday with Dee goalie Harry Sharp hoping to make his debut, too.

McGinn disappointment

McGinn in action for Northern Ireland.

For the experienced McGinn, it was another tough night on Northern Ireland duty.

The 34-year-old winger was given a starting spot after Thursday’s disappointing home defeat to Greece kicked off their Nations League campaign.

But McGinn couldn’t inspire his country to victory as they were held to a 0-0 draw in Cyprus to extend their winless run in the competition to 12 matches.

Former St Johnstone favourite Ali McCann had the chance to win the game late on but Norn Iron remain winless in their two Nations League openers.

Next up is Kosovo away on Thursday and then Cyprus at home on Sunday.

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

