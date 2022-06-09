PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Gary Bowyer in for Dundee but is it Croatia for Dundee United boss Tam Courts?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again to talk all things Dundee and Dundee United.

There’s a new manager at Dens Park in the shape of Gary Bowyer while Croatian side Rijeka fancy a look at Tam Courts for their new boss

So, what first impression did Bowyer make for Dundee and will Courts head to the Continent?

Then there’s Lewis Neilson heading to Hearts and John Nelms giving an interview – it may be summer but there’s plenty for the boys to discuss.

In the hotseat is host Tom Duthie, joined by the usual crew of George Cran and Graeme Finnan as Alan Temple takes a well-deserved rest.

Or, better yet, listen here: