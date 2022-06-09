PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Gary Bowyer in for Dundee but is it Croatia for Dundee United boss Tam Courts? By George Cran June 9 2022, 3.26pm Updated: June 9 2022, 3.34pm 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again to talk all things Dundee and Dundee United. There’s a new manager at Dens Park in the shape of Gary Bowyer while Croatian side Rijeka fancy a look at Tam Courts for their new boss So, what first impression did Bowyer make for Dundee and will Courts head to the Continent? Then there’s Lewis Neilson heading to Hearts and John Nelms giving an interview – it may be summer but there’s plenty for the boys to discuss. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. In the hotseat is host Tom Duthie, joined by the usual crew of George Cran and Graeme Finnan as Alan Temple takes a well-deserved rest. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes set to sign extended Dundee United deal Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee United boss Tam Courts has ‘silenced critics’ amid Rijeka link believes former captain Mark Reynolds What will Dundee look like next season under new boss Gary Bowyer? Dundee manager search: Former Blackburn and Salford City boss Gary Bowyer emerges as frontrunner for Dens Park job Scotland under-21 boss hails ‘character’ of young Dundee and Dundee United stars as he hints at Kieran Freeman cap