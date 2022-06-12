New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on creating winning culture at Dens Park and tapping into Blackpool success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on creating winning culture at Dens Park and tapping into Blackpool success

By George Cran
June 12 2022, 9.00am Updated: June 12 2022, 2.36pm
Gary Bowyer led Blackpool to promotion through the League Two play-offs.

Gary Bowyer plans to use lessons learned during a successful spell at Blackpool as he sets about installing a new culture at Dundee.

The 50-year-old was unveiled as the new Dens Park boss on Wednesday with the Dark Blues bidding to bounce back from relegation.

Dundee dropped back into the Championship after a poor season in the top flight and saw two managers dispensed with in the shape of, first, James McPake and then Mark McGhee.

That disappointment prompted managing director John Nelms to move technical director Gordon Strachan into a more hands-on role as they search for a new Dundee “identity”.

In searching for a new manager, Bowyer ticked many boxes for the Dundee chiefs due to his experience and ability with young players.

But the job he did at Blackpool no doubt tipped the balance in his favour.

New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer enjoys the moment at his Dens Park unveiling

‘Similar challenge’

The former Blackburn boss took over at Bloomfield Road shortly after a second successive relegation for the Seasiders.

The former Premier League outfit had dropped from the Championship to League Two amid serious issues between the fans and the Oyston family who owned the club.

That saw supporters boycott matches with relations between club and the fanbase at an all-time low.

Bowyer, though, galvanised the team and led them to the play-off final, beating Exeter City 2-1 at Wembley.

“It definitely is a similar challenge,” Bowyer said of the season ahead at Dundee.

“At Blackpool, it was well publicised the trouble they were having with the fans and the owners but we just concentrated on the pitch.

“Fans boycotted games and that was unique.

“We just concentrated on what we could control and that was training really hard, playing really hard, getting a collective team spirit and realising that we were all in it together.

“It wasn’t about the individual, it was about the team.

Blackpool fans demonstrate against club owners, the Oyston family.

“From that environment we produced a team that got promoted.

“Out of it, we had lads who got moves to the English Championship and progressed their careers.

“That’s what I want to do here.”

Adversity

The following season, Bowyer led Blackpool to a top-half finish in League One but left the club after just one match of the following campaign.

He added: “They had experienced two consecutive relegations and we went in that year, worked very hard, set our standards out very early with the players, to set the right environment and change the mindset from losing games to a winning culture.

“I see very similar settings here now, that we will want to implement from the first day of pre-season.

Dundee players dejected after defeat at St Mirren.

“I have had quite a few experiences of adversity in my career but they have all been fabulous and you learn from them.

“As you go along they help you, you see things and you know how to deal with them.

“So what’s happened in the past all adds up to make you more prepared for what you do next.”

Transfer plans?

Having never worked in Scotland previously, Bowyer admits there is much to get to grips with.

Analysing the quality he has to work with at Dens Park will be one of his first jobs as Dundee boss when pre-season starts next week.

He plans to supplement the existing squad using both his knowledge of the game down south and the knowledge of Scottish football that already exists at the club.

Gary Bowyer, left, and Billy Barr, right, are unveiled as the new management duo at Dundee.

But Bowyer admits there will inevitably be one or two current players who head for pastures new.

“There might be some there who feel they might want to go elsewhere and play at a higher level,” the ex-Bradford boss added.

“I’ve got to have those conversations with them.

“I am not one of these managers who is daft enough to think we are going to keep every player here.

“I’ll assess the squad over the first couple of weeks and see where we’re at.

“It’s a clean slate for everybody.

“And obviously if we feel there are players out there in the market, in England and Scotland, who we feel could come in and enhance the squad, that’s something we’d take to the board and say, ‘listen, this lad’s achievable and we think he’d fit in with what we’re trying to build, let’s get this done.’”

What will Dundee look like next season under new boss Gary Bowyer?

