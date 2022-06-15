Dundee announce pre-season schedule as Blackburn Rovers head for Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer’s former side Blackburn Rovers will travel to face his new outfit Dundee at Dens Park this summer.

The 50-year-old cut his managerial teeth at Ewood Park a decade ago, taking charge of the former Premier League champions on 131 occasions.

Now, though, he is getting preparations in place for his first taste of Scottish football after being announced as the new Dark Blues boss last week.

Pre-season fixtures

Bowyer will gear his side up for the season with three friendlies in early July.

The Dee will host the English Championship side at Dens Park on Wednesday July 13.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

Prior to their meeting with the Rovers, the Dark Blues will travel north to face Peterhead (July 2) and Montrose (July 5).

Ticket prices will be announced in due course.

Who plays for Blackburn?

After a number of seasons in the bottom half of the English second tier – and one season in League One – Blackburn enjoyed a better time of it last term.

Under Tony Mowbray, they finished in eighth place, six points shy of the promotion play-offs.

However, in the middle of the season, a red-hot run of form saw Rovers occupy the automatic promotion spots before tailing off as the campaign came to a close.

Mowbray has since departed the club after five years with former Denmark international Jon Dahl Tomasson announced as new boss on Tuesday.

Star players include Ben Brereton Diaz, the English-born Chile international, who scored 22 goals last season.

In their squad is also Ryan Hedges, who left Aberdeen in January and played 11 times for Rovers last term.

Well-kent faces

Dundee’s last meeting with Peterhead came in the Scottish Cup as James McPake’s final match in charge of the Dark Blues ended with a 3-0 victory.

Booking a quarter-final spot at Balmoor were Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan.

The Dark Blues also defeated Montrose in the League Cup last season with Jason Cummings and Luke McCowan securing a 2-0 win at Link’s Park.

In competitive matches, both Montrose and Peterhead have only registered a single victory against the Dark Blues.