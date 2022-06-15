Dundee announce pre-season schedule as Blackburn Rovers head for Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee announce pre-season schedule as Blackburn Rovers head for Dens Park

By George Cran
June 15 2022, 11.16am Updated: June 15 2022, 1.35pm
Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Hedges (right) takes on Bournemouth.

Gary Bowyer’s former side Blackburn Rovers will travel to face his new outfit Dundee at Dens Park this summer.

The 50-year-old cut his managerial teeth at Ewood Park a decade ago, taking charge of the former Premier League champions on 131 occasions.

Now, though, he is getting preparations in place for his first taste of Scottish football after being announced as the new Dark Blues boss last week.

Pre-season fixtures

Bowyer will gear his side up for the season with three friendlies in early July.

The Dee will host the English Championship side at Dens Park on Wednesday July 13.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

Prior to their meeting with the Rovers, the Dark Blues will travel north to face Peterhead (July 2) and Montrose (July 5).

Ticket prices will be announced in due course.

Gary Bowyer chats to Grant Hanley while the pair were at Blackburn together.

Who plays for Blackburn?

After a number of seasons in the bottom half of the English second tier – and one season in League One – Blackburn enjoyed a better time of it last term.

Under Tony Mowbray, they finished in eighth place, six points shy of the promotion play-offs.

However, in the middle of the season, a red-hot run of form saw Rovers occupy the automatic promotion spots before tailing off as the campaign came to a close.

Mowbray has since departed the club after five years with former Denmark international Jon Dahl Tomasson announced as new boss on Tuesday.

Star players include Ben Brereton Diaz, the English-born Chile international, who scored 22 goals last season.

In their squad is also Ryan Hedges, who left Aberdeen in January and played 11 times for Rovers last term.

Well-kent faces

Dundee’s last meeting with Peterhead came in the Scottish Cup as James McPake’s final match in charge of the Dark Blues ended with a 3-0 victory.

Charlie Adam puts Dundee ahead from the spot against Peterhead.

Booking a quarter-final spot at Balmoor were Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan.

The Dark Blues also defeated Montrose in the League Cup last season with Jason Cummings and Luke McCowan securing a 2-0 win at Link’s Park.

In competitive matches, both Montrose and Peterhead have only registered a single victory against the Dark Blues.

