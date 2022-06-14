Scott Robertson leaves Forfar No 2 job to focus on developing talent at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Scott Robertson leaves Forfar No 2 job to focus on developing talent at Dundee

By Scott Lorimer
June 14 2022, 3.15pm
Scott Robertson has left his assistant manager position at Forfar to full concentrate on developing the next generation of talent at Dundee.
Scott Robertson has left his assistant manager position at Forfar to fully concentrate on developing the next generation of talent at Dundee.

Scott Robertson will focus fully on developing the next generation of talent at Dundee after leaving his role at Forfar Athletic.

The League Two side have announced Robertson has left his job as assistant manager at Station Park for an ‘enhanced’ position with the Dark Blues.

The 37-year-old had been managing his role as head of professional programme at Dens Park with the No 2 job at the Loons.

‘Enhanced role’ in producing Dundee talent

He played a key role in Gary Irvine’s management team, alongside coach Gary Harkins, after rejoining the club last summer.

Now, though, Robertson has departed Station Park to concentrate fully on his work with the Dundee U/20s and U/18s.

The Championship side’s recently-announced move to improved facilities at the Gardyne college campus was also a factor, allowing him to do more in his role with the young players.

Announcing his exit, the Angus club thanked Dundee and the footballing bodies for agreeing to Robertson’s assistant role.

A statement read: “Scott has throughout the last twelve months combined his part-time Station Park role with his full time post as Under 18 coach at Dundee FC.

“This arrangement was possible thanks to the kind agreement of the Dens Park hierarchy and sanctioned by the SFA/SPFL.

“However, with the changes that have taken place at Dens Park over the past few weeks, Scott has taken on more enhanced role behind the scenes and has to give it his full commitment on a daily basis.

“Scott has been an integral part of our own backroom team throughout last season and we him every success moving forward at Dundee.

“At the same time the Forfar Athletic Directors would like to put on record their thanks to their Dundee counterparts for their co-operation over the past year.

“Gary (Irvine) is currently looking at various options in regard to his own management team as training for the new campaign begins this coming weekend.”

Scott Robertson says there is ‘real potential’ in next batch of talented Dundee youngsters as he sets ambitious top team challenge

