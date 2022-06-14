Scott Robertson leaves Forfar No 2 job to focus on developing talent at Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Robertson will focus fully on developing the next generation of talent at Dundee after leaving his role at Forfar Athletic.

The League Two side have announced Robertson has left his job as assistant manager at Station Park for an ‘enhanced’ position with the Dark Blues.

The 37-year-old had been managing his role as head of professional programme at Dens Park with the No 2 job at the Loons.

‘Enhanced role’ in producing Dundee talent

He played a key role in Gary Irvine’s management team, alongside coach Gary Harkins, after rejoining the club last summer.

Now, though, Robertson has departed Station Park to concentrate fully on his work with the Dundee U/20s and U/18s.

The Championship side’s recently-announced move to improved facilities at the Gardyne college campus was also a factor, allowing him to do more in his role with the young players.

Announcing his exit, the Angus club thanked Dundee and the footballing bodies for agreeing to Robertson’s assistant role.

A statement read: “Scott has throughout the last twelve months combined his part-time Station Park role with his full time post as Under 18 coach at Dundee FC.

“This arrangement was possible thanks to the kind agreement of the Dens Park hierarchy and sanctioned by the SFA/SPFL.

“However, with the changes that have taken place at Dens Park over the past few weeks, Scott has taken on more enhanced role behind the scenes and has to give it his full commitment on a daily basis.

“Scott has been an integral part of our own backroom team throughout last season and we him every success moving forward at Dundee.

“At the same time the Forfar Athletic Directors would like to put on record their thanks to their Dundee counterparts for their co-operation over the past year.

“Gary (Irvine) is currently looking at various options in regard to his own management team as training for the new campaign begins this coming weekend.”