Former Dundee ace Jason Cummings pens new Central Coast Mariners deal after ‘turning career around’

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings has signed a contract extension with Central Coast Mariners after lighting up the A-League.

The 26-year-old has committed himself to the Aussie side until 2024, saying that the move down-under has “turned my career around” after leaving the Dark Blues.

Cummings left Dens Park in January 2021 after playing an integral part in the side’s Premiership promotion the previous season.

He left the side as the club’s leading scorer following a high-profile discipline breach.

Despite joining the Mariners halfway through the season, Cummings netted 10 goals in 21 appearances and finished the season as top marksman at his new side.

The striker’s performances saw him selected for the A-League All-Stars team who faced Barcelona.

Cummings’ ‘life changed completely’

He has also been touted for a call-up to the Australian international team.

For now, Cummings is just focused on bagging more goals for his club.

“I absolutely love playing my football here on the Central Coast,” he told the Mariners’ website.

Hear from the man himself after he signed his contract extension, keeping him here for another TWO YEARS 🙌#CCMFC // #WontBackDown // #Cummings2024 pic.twitter.com/noa67Dxg8x — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) June 16, 2022

“Since moving from Scotland in January, my life has completely changed, and I am very thankful for the Mariners to make that happen.

“I am delighted to sign another year’s extension on my deal here and give back to the club which has turned my career around.

“Throughout the rest of my time here, I will continue to give 100% for this club and its fans and I can’t wait to have a full season under my belt and challenge for the league’s golden boot.”

Praise from Mariners gaffer

Boss Nick Montgomery said his striker had attracted interest from other clubs and was delighted to have secured his man for another year.

“Jason brings a lot to this team both on and off the field,” he said.

“Since his arrival in January, he rejuvenated the change-room but more importantly, proved his worth on the field too.

“With Jason’s performances and goals attracting serious interest from overseas clubs as well as proving doubters wrong and making a real case for a Socceroos call up.

97 – Jason Cummings (@CCMariners) has had 97 touches in the opposition box in the @aleaguemen in 2022, the second most by any player (Jamie Maclaren – 120). Hound.#WeAreALeagues #CCMFC pic.twitter.com/Z9HiZ5TAP5 — OptaJason (@OptaJason) April 30, 2022

“It’s a massive boost for the club that he has shown loyalty to stay with the Mariners as he has full belief of the direction the club is heading in.

“What he brings to this squad is experience and intelligence and to have a striker of his value and worth at the Mariners for another two years will do great things for the game in this region and also this country” Montgomery concluded.”