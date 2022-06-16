Former Dundee ace Jason Cummings pens new Central Coast Mariners deal after ‘turning career around’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee ace Jason Cummings pens new Central Coast Mariners deal after ‘turning career around’

By Scott Lorimer
June 16 2022, 11.09am Updated: June 16 2022, 1.43pm
Jason Cummings has lit up the A-League since joining Central Coast Mariners from Dundee.
Jason Cummings has lit up the A-League since joining Central Coast Mariners from Dundee.

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings has signed a contract extension with Central Coast Mariners after lighting up the A-League.

The 26-year-old has committed himself to the Aussie side until 2024, saying that the move down-under has “turned my career around” after leaving the Dark Blues.

Cummings left Dens Park in January 2021 after playing an integral part in the side’s Premiership promotion the previous season.

Jason Cummings in action for the A-League All-Stars against Barcelona last month.
Mariners star Jason Cummings in action for the A-League All-Stars against Barcelona last month.

He left the side as the club’s leading scorer following a high-profile discipline breach.

Despite joining the Mariners halfway through the season, Cummings netted 10 goals in 21 appearances and finished the season as top marksman at his new side.

The striker’s performances saw him selected for the A-League All-Stars team who faced Barcelona.

Cummings’ ‘life changed completely’

He has also been touted for a call-up to the Australian international team.

For now, Cummings is just focused on bagging more goals for his club.

“I absolutely love playing my football here on the Central Coast,” he told the Mariners’ website.

“Since moving from Scotland in January, my life has completely changed, and I am very thankful for the Mariners to make that happen.

“I am delighted to sign another year’s extension on my deal here and give back to the club which has turned my career around.

“Throughout the rest of my time here, I will continue to give 100% for this club and its fans and I can’t wait to have a full season under my belt and challenge for the league’s golden boot.”

Praise from Mariners gaffer

Boss Nick Montgomery said his striker had attracted interest from other clubs and was delighted to have secured his man for another year.

“Jason brings a lot to this team both on and off the field,” he said.

“Since his arrival in January, he rejuvenated the change-room but more importantly, proved his worth on the field too.

“With Jason’s performances and goals attracting serious interest from overseas clubs as well as proving doubters wrong and making a real case for a Socceroos call up.

“It’s a massive boost for the club that he has shown loyalty to stay with the Mariners as he has full belief of the direction the club is heading in.

“What he brings to this squad is experience and intelligence and to have a striker of his value and worth at the Mariners for another two years will do great things for the game in this region and also this country” Montgomery concluded.”

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee’s new Gardyne facility – what the move means for the Dark Blues

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]