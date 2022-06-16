‘Funkiest thing I’ve ever seen’ – Dundee fans react to launch of new V&A-inspired kits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have unveiled their new kits for the coming season – with supporters digging their new home and away tops.

The Dark Blues shared images of their new strips for the Championship and fans were quick to share their views.

Modelled by Cammy Kerr and Ryan Sweeney, the home top is a traditional dark blue with white trim.

The away top on the other hand is quite striking.

The Dens Park side unveiled the kits at the city’s design museum, the V&A, which was the inspiration for their away jersey.

‘Sketches’ from the early concepts of the museum’s design inspired the sky blue and white stripes.

And fans took to social media to express their delight with their heroes’ new look.

The Dens Park Choir Twitter account said: “That’s the funkiest thing I’ve ever seen. Home one is unreal.

The Twitter account of Dundee discussion forum “The Dark Blues” described the new home kit as: “A proper Dundee FC home kit.”

Meanwhile, Dee supporter Danielle Ormond was delighted with the strips, declaring: “Take my money!!!”

And the good news for excited fans is the new kits are available to buy almost immediately at 5pm online and from 10am on Friday morning at the Dundee Direct shop.