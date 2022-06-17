Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney urges Dark Blues to use relegation pain as fuel for Championship challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney urges Dark Blues to use relegation pain as fuel for Championship challenge

By George Cran
June 17 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney.
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney.

Ryan Sweeney says he’d have swapped last season’s double Player of the Year accolades for Premiership safety in an instant.

It was a bittersweet end to the Dundee defender’s first season in Scottish football as he experienced the agony of relegation but then was picked by both fans and players as their top man for 2021/22 at the end-of-season awards night.

Now, though, he insists the Dark Blues are determined to “put things right” next season in the Championship as they prepare to return for pre-season next week.

‘Strange one’

The former Stoke City man became a fans’ favourite as last season progressed, thanks to his no-nonsense style of defending.

Ryan Sweeney won Dundee's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at the Invercarse Hotel.
Ryan Sweeney won Dundee's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year last season.

Though he was pleased to pick up both the Fans’ Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year awards, Sweeney says individual accolades only count for so much..

“It is obviously a privilege to pick up the awards but I’d rather have no awards and finish mid-table,” he said, at the club’s new kit launch at the V&A museum.

“On one hand, it is nice to get those accolades but football is a team sport. It’s not about the individual, it’s about the football club and the team.

“It was a strange one with the awards and relegation together but we’re looking to put things right this season.”

Fresh start?

There is a new manager in Gary Bowyer, a new kit unveiled on Thursday and a new training facility for Dundee this summer.

Though it feels like there is a fresh start throughout the club ahead of their return to the Championship in the coming campaign, Sweeney says it is important to remember the disappointments of last season.

“You don’t want to forget what happened last season because you have to use that for fuel for the next season,” he added.

“And that doesn’t matter who the manager is – you have to drive that yourself.

A dejected Ryan Sweeney at full-time in Livingston as the season ended in despair.

“With the new manager coming, things have been put in place now and we are ready to go for pre-season.

“We’ve had time to reflect on last season and process it over the past few weeks.

“We are ready to go again.”

Bowyer meetings

Though Bowyer is yet to get stuck into the new job in earnest with pre-season starting on Monday, Sweeney has come up against his new boss previously.

After starting his career as a first-team boss a decade ago, Bowyer has managed over 350 matches at Blackburn, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford.

Gary Bowyer in charge of Salford City.

Having spent his time before Dens Park in Leagues One and Two down south, the big defender has seen first hand what kind of teams Bowyer puts together.

“I’ve played against his teams a few times – I played against his Salford team and I think Bradford as well,” Sweeney said.

“His teams are organised and aggressive. They play forwards and I always got the feeling he could get his teams to run through a brick wall, go that extra yard.

“They were always difficult games against his teams. Really organised sides where the individuals all know what they are doing.”

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee’s new Gardyne facility – what the move means for the Dark Blues

