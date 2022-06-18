PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Courting Jack Ross and Gardyne-ing leave for the Dee By George Cran June 18 2022, 11.03am 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again to talk all things Dundee and Dundee United. Just as we recover from the managerial merry-go-round stopping at Dens Park, it twirls again across the road at Tannadice. Tam Courts has left Dundee United for Honved in Hungary and there’s little hiding who they are after to replace him. Dundee United writer Alan Temple is back just in time to discuss the chances of Jack Ross taking over the Tangerines. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. And he’s joined by the usual crew as Dundee writer George Cran talks up the Dark Blues’ new training set-up. While Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan provide their usual pearls of wisdom. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Cammy Kerr: Now is the time to strip everything back and say this is Dundee, a massive club in the city Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Gary Bowyer in for Dundee but is it Croatia for Dundee United boss Tam Courts? PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Is it Maloney or is it baloney? PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Passports out at Tannadice but Championship beckons for the Dee Were you one of the Dundee United fans who went to Gothenburg in 1987?