PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Courting Jack Ross and Gardyne-ing leave for the Dee

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again to talk all things Dundee and Dundee United.

Just as we recover from the managerial merry-go-round stopping at Dens Park, it twirls again across the road at Tannadice.

Tam Courts has left Dundee United for Honved in Hungary and there’s little hiding who they are after to replace him.

Dundee United writer Alan Temple is back just in time to discuss the chances of Jack Ross taking over the Tangerines.

And he’s joined by the usual crew as Dundee writer George Cran talks up the Dark Blues’ new training set-up.

While Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan provide their usual pearls of wisdom.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier

Or, better yet, listen here: