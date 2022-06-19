Dundee No 1 Adam Legzdins opens up on Mark McGhee’s ‘unhelpful mixed messages’ over injury as he targets return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee No 1 Adam Legzdins opens up on Mark McGhee’s ‘unhelpful mixed messages’ over injury as he targets return

By George Cran
June 19 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and former manager Mark McGhee.
Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is nearing a return for Dundee after four months out with a knee injury.

The 35-year-old missed the entire run-in last season as the Dark Blues suffered the disappointment of relegation back to the Championship.

His last game for the club came in a 2-1 home defeat to Ross County in February shortly before manager James McPake was shown the door at Dens.

In came the vastly-experienced Mark McGhee as his replacement but there was no upturn in results as Dundee’s season crumbled.

‘Counterproductive’

For Legzdins on the sidelines, it was incredibly frustrating to be unable to help the team.

But his frustrations were increased by “mixed messages” from McGhee on the state of Legzdins’ knee injury.

In March, there was an indication the Dens No 1 was returning to training and could still play a part in the campaign.

But Legzdins says that was never likely and was “not helpful”.

Adam Legzdins in action against Aberdeen.

The former Burnley and Birmingham keeper said: “There were mixed messages but it wasn’t up to me to correct things as there were bigger and more important things going on at the time.

“It was simple – I was injured after the Ross County game and it looked like I would be out for a period of time.

“I then spent the rest of the season battling to get back.

“It looked unlikely and it turned out that way but it wasn’t without trying and me exploring every opportunity to try to get myself back on the pitch.

“I probably wasn’t ever as close as some of the indications from the last manager but that’s been and gone now.

“I think inaccuracies in what was being said were counterproductive and not helpful.

Former Dundee boss Mark McGhee.

Illness

“I also picked up an illness at the same time as getting injured.

“It was quite a nasty illness that just ruled me out for the first few weeks but it coincided with me being injured.

“In fairness to James McPake, the manager at the time, there was no need to distinguish whether I was injured or ill.

Legzdins’ season ended in February against Ross County.

“At the same time we all hoped I would get fit so the few weeks I had off with my illness we thought that would give me time to rest my injury and I would get back.

“But it just didn’t settle down as we hoped.”

Playing through the pain

Legzdins revealed he had been struggling with the knee injury through matches until it was beyond manageable.

He was rested for a cup match at Dumbarton where Ian Lawlor made his Dundee debut but could only last three more matches before the injury became too much.

“It was the tendon in my knee. It was an issue that I had been managing for a while,” the former Derby County man added.

“However, it just got to the point where we had to make a decision to try to give myself the best opportunity to play the most amount of games for the rest of the season but it just didn’t work out.

“It was really tough playing with the injury and very painful.

“We tried to manage it and the old manager was very good with it.

“It was something that just didn’t settle down but I was very lucky as the club sent me to the top specialist in London who deals with these things.

“I have been working with him closely since and I have had a vigorous off-season working every minute to get the knee right.

“I go down to see him again this week and fingers crossed we can then make plans going forward into pre-season.”

