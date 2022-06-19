Dundee set to welcome back familiar faces as pre-season begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee set to welcome back familiar faces as pre-season begins

By George Cran
June 19 2022, 12.00pm Updated: June 19 2022, 4.00pm
Dundee's Cillian Sheridan, Lee Ashcroft and Adam Legzdins.
Dundee are set to welcome back a number of familiar faces for the first day of pre-season.

Holidays are over for the Dark Blues as of Monday morning as the squad reports for training under new boss Gary Bowyer.

As well as a new man in charge, there are new surroundings for the players to get used to after the club moved into a new facility at the Gardyne Campus of D&A College.

Among them will be long-term injured trio Adam Legzdins, Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan.

How close they are to returning to full training will be assessed at the start of the week but the Dark Blues hope all three will be available when the season begins with the Premier Sports Cup clash with Hamilton on July 9.

Legzdins

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has been absent since a February defeat to Ross County.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has been out of action since a February defeat to Ross County thanks to a knee injury.

It had been hoped the issue would settle down to allow the former Burnley and Birmingham man to return to first-team duties before the end of the season.

That didn’t materialise but the experienced goalie has been part of a senior group of players preparing their new home at Gardyne Campus for the return of the full squad.

He is set to meet a knee specialist this week and hopes to get the all clear after working through the close season to get fit for the new campaign.

Ashcroft

Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury against Rangers.

The big centre-back was a major blow for Dundee last season, not just once, but twice.

A serious hamstring tear in December left him out of action for months before he suffered a reoccurrence on his return in March.

The 28-year-old is expected to be a big player once more this season after winning the Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year trophies in their last Championship campaign.

However, it’s likely caution will be taken to avoid a fresh setback.

Sheridan

Cillian Sheridan suffered an Achilles injury at St Mirren in October.

The Republic of Ireland striker has been out the longest, rupturing his Achilles tendon in an October win at St Mirren.

The most recent update came in April from then-boss Mark McGhee, saying: “Cillian is doing a lot of running and shorter, quicker running. He’s progressing really quite nicely now.”

After eight months out, his return will be managed carefully.

Who else is back?

Alex Jakubiak was on loan at Partick Thistle last season.

Last season’s loanees will also return, including striker Alex Jakubiak.

The former Watford man spent the second half of last season on loan at Partick Thistle, Dundee’s opening day opponents this term.

He scored once in 14 appearances for the Jags and featured in both legs of the play-off defeat to Inverness.

Also back are youngsters Lyall Cameron and Sam Fisher after loan spells at Montrose and Forfar respectively.

Centre-back Fisher scored once in 14 appearances for the Loons while playmaker Cameron helped the Gable Endies reach the Championship play-offs.

