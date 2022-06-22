GEORGE CRAN: A new era begins at Dundee – will it be a successful one?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week is the beginning of a new era at Dundee.

And the Dark Blues certainly hope it is a successful one.

There are plenty things still shiny at the club right now.

There’s a new manager in Gary Bowyer, a new training ground, a new kit, a new director-of-football-but-still-called-technical-director in Gordon Strachan.

Heck, Paul McGowan’s even got new hair!

We’ll have to wait and see before it grows out into flowing locks like Cillian Sheridan or a bouncy afro like David Luiz.

But I do think it looks great, well done to the midfielder.

HE'S ONLY GONE AND DONE IT https://t.co/1WTP5jZiS4 pic.twitter.com/igp9uqUSUI — Dens Park Choir 🇨🇷 (@DensParkChoir) June 20, 2022

Tense

Aside from some good-natured ribbing for Dundee’s midfield schemer, it will be a tense time for the players at Dens Park.

They’ll all be delighted by the new digs they’ve got use of at Gardyne Campus, I don’t think it can be underestimated what a difference that will make to the team spirit around the place.

Bowyer, too, will bring a positive vibe to everything around the place right now.

But, players will still be worried.

The same way they are always worried about a new manager coming in – they’ve got to make a good first impression.

Just because the squad is largely in place and a very good one for the Championship doesn’t mean Bowyer won’t want to make significant changes.

And getting players in is likely to need getting players out to free up a bit of budget.

So, no doubt, there is a bit of a frantic feeling around Gardyne as the players try to show what they can do.

The credit a lot of them have in the bank is they have already shown they can get promoted from the Championship.

That was only just over a year ago so shouldn’t be discounted.

Changes?

It will be interesting to find out what Bowyer sees in the early days and what changes he might put in place.

The word coming from the club before his appointment was that they wanted to go with a strong, athletic and youthful side.

That sounds ideal for the Championship.

And Bowyer’s history tells you he likes a fit, organised team that tests their opponents.

Again, sounds like a good fit for the Championship.

I am really looking forward to seeing what the new Dundee looks like – and how successful it proves.

Jack Ross

Meanwhile, there will be a pang of pain from Dees seeing Dundee United unveil Jack Ross as their new manager yesterday.

Not a surprise but still painful nonetheless.

He was very close to becoming Dundee’s new boss this summer, closer than we realised at the time.

United, though, are the bigger club, top four, European football – you won’t pick the Championship over that.

I understand that relations between him and the club are still good.

That certainly won’t be the case for the fanbase!

But Gary Bowyer has since come on the scene and it feels like the Dark Blues have a good fit anyway.

Let’s hope the two managers come face to face sometime soon.

Derbies will be missed this season.