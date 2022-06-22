GEORGE CRAN: A new era begins at Dundee – will it be a successful one?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: A new era begins at Dundee – will it be a successful one?

By George Cran
June 22 2022, 8.30am
New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.

This week is the beginning of a new era at Dundee.

And the Dark Blues certainly hope it is a successful one.

There are plenty things still shiny at the club right now.

There’s a new manager in Gary Bowyer, a new training ground, a new kit, a new director-of-football-but-still-called-technical-director in Gordon Strachan.

Heck, Paul McGowan’s even got new hair!

We’ll have to wait and see before it grows out into flowing locks like Cillian Sheridan or a bouncy afro like David Luiz.

But I do think it looks great, well done to the midfielder.

Tense

Aside from some good-natured ribbing for Dundee’s midfield schemer, it will be a tense time for the players at Dens Park.

They’ll all be delighted by the new digs they’ve got use of at Gardyne Campus, I don’t think it can be underestimated what a difference that will make to the team spirit around the place.

Bowyer, too, will bring a positive vibe to everything around the place right now.

But, players will still be worried.

Dundee host Hamilton in the first game on 2022/23 on July 9.

The same way they are always worried about a new manager coming in – they’ve got to make a good first impression.

Just because the squad is largely in place and a very good one for the Championship doesn’t mean Bowyer won’t want to make significant changes.

And getting players in is likely to need getting players out to free up a bit of budget.

So, no doubt, there is a bit of a frantic feeling around Gardyne as the players try to show what they can do.

The credit a lot of them have in the bank is they have already shown they can get promoted from the Championship.

Dundee players celebrate promotion.

That was only just over a year ago so shouldn’t be discounted.

Changes?

It will be interesting to find out what Bowyer sees in the early days and what changes he might put in place.

The word coming from the club before his appointment was that they wanted to go with a strong, athletic and youthful side.

That sounds ideal for the Championship.

And Bowyer’s history tells you he likes a fit, organised team that tests their opponents.

Again, sounds like a good fit for the Championship.

I am really looking forward to seeing what the new Dundee looks like – and how successful it proves.

Jack Ross

Meanwhile, there will be a pang of pain from Dees seeing Dundee United unveil Jack Ross as their new manager yesterday.

Not a surprise but still painful nonetheless.

Jack Ross is the new Dundee United manager.

He was very close to becoming Dundee’s new boss this summer, closer than we realised at the time.

United, though, are the bigger club, top four, European football – you won’t pick the Championship over that.

I understand that relations between him and the club are still good.

That certainly won’t be the case for the fanbase!

But Gary Bowyer has since come on the scene and it feels like the Dark Blues have a good fit anyway.

Let’s hope the two managers come face to face sometime soon.

Derbies will be missed this season.

Charlie Adam opens up on tough love from ‘mentor’ dad as he makes surprise Dundee signing admission

