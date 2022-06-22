Dundee Open Letter Group: Supporters’ latest message IN FULL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee Open Letter Group: Supporters’ latest message IN FULL

By George Cran
June 22 2022, 9.57am
There were ample empty seats at Dens as Dundee exited the Scottish Cup against Rangers last season.
There were ample empty seats at Dens as Dundee exited the Scottish Cup against Rangers last season.

The group of Dundee fans behind an Open Letter that gained over 1,300 signatures calling for reform at Dens Park have made their next move.

Correspondence between the group and Dark Blues owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms ended after the club stopped responding last season.

Now the Open Letter Group have joined forces with Dee4Life, also known as the Dundee FC Supporters Society, to try to bring improvement in relations between the club and a ‘disenchanted’ support.

An abridged version of their latest message can be read here, the full version reads:

“Much has happened since we asked you to sign this open letter eight weeks ago.

“Most notably, Dundee succumbed to relegation.

Dundee were relegated to the Championship after one season in the top flight.

“While there have been positive signs that the football side of the club is now moving in the right direction, we believe much more needs to be done to rebuild the relationship between the club and its fanbase.

“Season ticket sales to date suggest there is some way to go to win over a sceptical and disillusioned support.

“From the outset we wanted the club to appreciate how deeply this relationship had deteriorated and to commit to a programme of reform.

‘Alternative strategies’

“John Nelms and Tim Keyes ruled out our initial proposals and have so far not acknowledged subsequent communications, including alternative suggestions and the results of a fan satisfaction survey that many of you took part in.

“While disappointed that the John and Tim chose not to engage with these ideas or to meet to discuss the situation, we remain committed to ensuring that the voice of Dundee fans is heard and that they can help rebuild the club.

“It has become clear, however, that we need to pursue alternative strategies if that is to happen.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms.

“Dee4Life directors Norrie Price and Gary Cocker were among the hundreds of Dundee fans we spoke to in the aftermath of the open letter.

“The more we talked the more we realised that our aims aligned, leading us to discuss ways of working collaboratively.

“The outcome of these talks is that four of the original signatories – Ross Day, Grant Hill, George McIrvine and Ryan Norrie – have been appointed to the Dee4Life board as External Directors.

“In addition, Grant McGregor, another open letter backer, will be joining as Financial Director.

“All members of our group will continue to work to advance our aims alongside the existing board.

‘Not something we foresaw’

“This is not something we foresaw when we first asked fans to back our letter to John Nelms and Tim Keyes, and we appreciate not every Dundee supporter will agree with our course of action.

“We know there are issues within Dee4Life in terms of its capacity and perception that need to be addressed if it is to be effective in both supporting the club and scrutinising its activities.

“In discussions, the Dee4Life board impressed us with their willingness to commit to change to become a more agile and modern organisation.

Dundee fans are preparing for the second tier of Scottish football next season

“We believe we bring fresh ideas, drive and energy to the table, and we intend to use the Dee4Life platform to benefit everyone with the good of Dundee FC at heart.

“Working in the best interests of Dundee supporters will be at the heart of everything the new Dee4Life board does, and specifically we will strive to:

  • Rebuild the relationship between the club and Dee4Life
  • Work with other groups to develop a system of representation that ensures the views of fans are heard at board level
  • Support the club by providing financial assistance where possible and appropriate
  • Assist the club’s efforts to engage with fans and the wider community in order to grow its support base
  • Ensure accountability of the club’s functions and performance
  • Generate new ideas that will aid the club’s efforts in all areas it currently works and new ones
  • Act as a bridge to the expertise of the fanbase
  • Reform Dee4Life to create a more active organisation capable of dealing with contemporary challenges
  • Attract new members to Dee4LifeIncrease the number of active members willing to lend their skillsets to the club and Trust

Want new members

“We are eager to get to work, with the formation of working groups to review Dee4Life operations, develop proposals for improved fan representation, and explore new fundraising opportunities a priority for us.

“We also want new, former, and potential members of Dee4Life to help shape its direction via a consultation process we hope to launch soon.

“Our experiences over the past two months have convinced us that only through a vibrant group representing as large and diverse a group of Dundee supporters can we hope to bring about meaningful and positive change.

“If you want to help play your part in this, please sign up to Dee4Life by visiting

https://www.dee4life.com/membership_form.php

or emailing contact@dee4life.com.”

Dundee Open Letter Group: Fans make next move in bid to improve supporter ‘disenchantment’ at Dens Park

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]