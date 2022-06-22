Former Dundee midfielder Jamie Ness retires from football with emotional ‘I have lived my dream’ announcement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Ness said ” I have lived my dream” playing football as he announced his retirement after 14 years in the game.

The midfielder, most recently with Forfar Athletic, was troubled by injuries in the latter stage of his career, calling it quits at the age of just 31.

Ness made eight appearances for the Loons in League Two before a cruciate problem in December put a halt to his season.

‘Hell of a rollercoaster’

Posting on social media, Ness says he has been on a “hell of a rollercoaster” throughout his career but cherished every moment.

“After 14 years it’s time to hang up the boots,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I have made a lifetime of memories that will stay with me forever. It’s a hell of a rollercoaster being a professional footballer and I’m grateful for every single minute of it.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have worked with some fantastic people and to have played for some fantastic clubs.

“Thank you to my team mates, managers, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me on this journey.

“Most of all thank you to my family for helping me achieve everything I did, without them it wouldn’t have been possible.

“I have lived my dream and I’m now ready for the next chapter.”

Injury struggles

Prior to joining up with Gary Irvine at the Angus side, he had a season with Dundee but struggled to make a breakthrough, again due to injury and Covid restrictions.

He previously told Courier Sport that he had no regrets about joining that Dark Blues and spoke of his mental health troubles after leaving Dens Park.

Ness’ most famous moment came at the age of 19, when he netted a stunning strike for Rangers in an Old Firm Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

The Irvine-born midfielder also had spells with Stoke City, Scunthorpe and Plymouth Argyle.