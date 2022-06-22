Former Dundee midfielder Jamie Ness retires from football with emotional ‘I have lived my dream’ announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Dundee midfielder Jamie Ness retires from football with emotional ‘I have lived my dream’ announcement

By Scott Lorimer
June 22 2022, 10.48am
Jamie Ness has announced his retirement from playing football.
Jamie Ness said ” I have lived my dream” playing football as he announced his retirement after 14 years in the game.

The midfielder, most recently with Forfar Athletic, was troubled by injuries in the latter stage of his career, calling it quits at the age of just 31.

Ness made eight appearances for the Loons in League Two before a cruciate problem in December put a halt to his season.

‘Hell of a rollercoaster’

Posting on social media, Ness says he has been on a “hell of a rollercoaster” throughout his career but cherished every moment.

“After 14 years it’s time to hang up the boots,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I have made a lifetime of memories that will stay with me forever. It’s a hell of a rollercoaster being a professional footballer and I’m grateful for every single minute of it.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have worked with some fantastic people and to have played for some fantastic clubs.

“Thank you to my team mates, managers, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me on this journey.

“Most of all thank you to my family for helping me achieve everything I did, without them it wouldn’t have been possible.

“I have lived my dream and I’m now ready for the next chapter.”

Injury struggles

Prior to joining up with Gary Irvine at the Angus side, he had a season with Dundee but struggled to make a breakthrough, again due to injury and Covid restrictions.

He previously told Courier Sport that he had no regrets about joining that Dark Blues and spoke of his mental health troubles after leaving Dens Park.

Ness’ most famous moment came at the age of 19, when he netted a stunning strike for Rangers in an Old Firm Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

The Irvine-born midfielder also had spells with Stoke City, Scunthorpe and Plymouth Argyle.

