Ryan Gauld or Barry Smith – who came out on top between ex-Dundee United favourite and Dundee legend with a Canadian cup final on the line?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ryan Gauld or Barry Smith – who came out on top between ex-Dundee United favourite and Dundee legend with a Canadian cup final on the line?

By George Cran
June 23 2022, 1.14pm Updated: June 23 2022, 1.32pm
Former Dundee player and manager Barry Smith's York United took on ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld and Vancouver Whitecaps for a place in a cup final.

Canadian football had a distinct Dundee vibe about it this week as two city favourites faced off for a place in a cup final.

A Canadian Championship semi-final between Vancouver Whitecaps and York United would not normally hit the headlines on this side of the Atlantic.

But making a big impact on the game was a certain Ryan Gauld, a real star during his two seasons at Dundee United.

These days he is the main man for the Whitecaps in Major League Soccer, where he has scored eight times in 34 matches.

And he could now be set to win his first piece of silverware in North America.

Vancouver Whitecaps celebrate Brian White’s (second from left) goal against York United alongside Ryan Gauld (No 25).

That’s after helping Vancouver to a 2-1 victory over York United in the early hours of Thursday morning – a York United side who have Dundee legend Barry Smith as their assistant manager.

Gauld and the Whitecaps will now face Toronto FC for their second Canadian Championship with a place in the CONCACAF Champions League at stake.

How did the game go?

York were very much underdogs, a Canadian Premier League side taking on an established MLS side.

And it was Whitecaps who took the game to their opponents. They had to wait until the 53rd minute to break the deadlock, however, as a deflected cross came off the post and gave Brian White an open goal.

 

White would add goal No 2 on 74 minutes, knocking in a clever finish from a fine Gauld centre.

Isaiah Johnston got one back with six minutes to go but York were heading out with two MLS sides set to battle it out for the trophy next month.

How are Vancouver Whitecaps and Ryan Gauld doing this season?

The Whitecaps are placed just outside the play-off spots in the MLS Western Conference, goal difference keeping rivals Seattle Sounders in front.

Draws have been an issue this season with eight from their 16 matches, they have though won their last three league matches on the bounce.

Ryan Gauld celebrates his goal.

The middle of those saw Gauld score a 93rd-minute penalty to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on June 4.

The former United and Sporting Lisbon man has two goals in 14 appearances this term.

How are Barry Smith’s York United doing this season?

Aside from a good cup run, the Toronto team have struggled. They’ve picked up 11 points from their 11 games in the Canadian Premier League, winning just twice.

Former Dundee player and manager Barry Smith coaching his new York United squad.

Despite having a Brazilian winger called William Wallace, any freedom in their scoring has been wanting.

Goals have been a major issue – in league action they haven’t found the net in six straight games.

Three of those have been draws but Johnston’s late goal in Thursday’s semi-final ended a four-match barren run.

Ryan Gauld is the highest paid Scot in MLS as former Dundee United star’s bumper Vancouver Whitecaps salary is revealed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]