Ryan Gauld or Barry Smith – who came out on top between ex-Dundee United favourite and Dundee legend with a Canadian cup final on the line?

Canadian football had a distinct Dundee vibe about it this week as two city favourites faced off for a place in a cup final.

A Canadian Championship semi-final between Vancouver Whitecaps and York United would not normally hit the headlines on this side of the Atlantic.

But making a big impact on the game was a certain Ryan Gauld, a real star during his two seasons at Dundee United.

These days he is the main man for the Whitecaps in Major League Soccer, where he has scored eight times in 34 matches.

And he could now be set to win his first piece of silverware in North America.

That’s after helping Vancouver to a 2-1 victory over York United in the early hours of Thursday morning – a York United side who have Dundee legend Barry Smith as their assistant manager.

Gauld and the Whitecaps will now face Toronto FC for their second Canadian Championship with a place in the CONCACAF Champions League at stake.

How did the game go?

York were very much underdogs, a Canadian Premier League side taking on an established MLS side.

And it was Whitecaps who took the game to their opponents. They had to wait until the 53rd minute to break the deadlock, however, as a deflected cross came off the post and gave Brian White an open goal.

White would add goal No 2 on 74 minutes, knocking in a clever finish from a fine Gauld centre.

Isaiah Johnston got one back with six minutes to go but York were heading out with two MLS sides set to battle it out for the trophy next month.

How are Vancouver Whitecaps and Ryan Gauld doing this season?

The Whitecaps are placed just outside the play-off spots in the MLS Western Conference, goal difference keeping rivals Seattle Sounders in front.

Draws have been an issue this season with eight from their 16 matches, they have though won their last three league matches on the bounce.

The middle of those saw Gauld score a 93rd-minute penalty to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on June 4.

The former United and Sporting Lisbon man has two goals in 14 appearances this term.

How are Barry Smith’s York United doing this season?

Aside from a good cup run, the Toronto team have struggled. They’ve picked up 11 points from their 11 games in the Canadian Premier League, winning just twice.

Despite having a Brazilian winger called William Wallace, any freedom in their scoring has been wanting.

Goals have been a major issue – in league action they haven’t found the net in six straight games.

Three of those have been draws but Johnston’s late goal in Thursday’s semi-final ended a four-match barren run.