Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals Scottish football tips from Dee-fiant hero Gary Harkins

New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been picking up tips on Scottish football from a Dens Park cult hero.

The 51-year-old has spent his entire footballing career England and has been quickly reading up on everything he can find for the new challenge north of the border.

At his unveiling, Bowyer mentioned he had leant on the experience of former Dens midfielder Jim McAlister before taking the job.

More recently he revealed he has tapped up one of McAlister’s former team-mates – and one-time wrestling partner – in Dee-fiant hero Gary Harkins.

Harkins had three spells at Dens Park between 2009 and 2016, helping the club to their best finish this century in 2015 and to safety in 2011 as part of the Dee-fiant squad.

Now assistant manager at Forfar Athletic, the former Dens Park favourite could line up against his old team in the Premier Sports Cup on July 23.

And there he will be reunited with Bowyer, who he worked with as a youngster at Blackburn at the start of his career.

Out and about

Bowyer has also been taking in as many friendly matches as possible in his first week at the club and doing his homework on upcoming opposition.

“With technology the way it is now there are facilities to watch as many games as you can, so I have been looking at the teams we have coming up immediately on Wyscout,” the Dundee boss revealed.

“But I need to get out and about as well.

“Last week I was at the Alloa game, where I bumped into Brian Rice and Neil Lennon, then I was at Kelty Hearts on Friday.

“So I’ll be looking at what games are coming up, trying to get there and get a look at as many teams as I can.

“I’ve also spoken to a lot of people, people I know in Scotland who have managed here and who players I know who have experience of it.

Harkins

“I was on the phone to Gary Harkins the other day, actually, because I worked with him at Blackburn.

“He was very helpful, telling me what’s needed in this division and what to expect when you go various places.

“So all of that is really useful because I want to take on as much information as I can.”