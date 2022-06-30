Adam Legzdins insists Dundee mindset has changed this summer ahead of Championship ‘opportunity’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Legzdins insists the Dundee mindset ahead of this season’s Championship campaign is completely different to previous years.

The Dark Blues are back in the second tier after just one term in the Premiership.

Former Birmingham and Derby goalkeeper Legzdins played a major part in their 2021 promotion through the play-offs in his second season at the club.

That was after he joined the club midway through the 2019/20 campaign before it ended early due to the pandemic.

This is his second summer in preparation for a promotion push.

‘Don’t fall into old habits’

However, the 35-year-old says there is a very different feel about this pre-season – and a real opportunity to be grasped by the Dark Blues.

“No one wants to get relegated, let’s be clear, but we are going into the Championship in a completely different frame of mind to what it was last time,” the ex-Burnley man said.

“I think it’s important not to fall into old habits and I think there is a real opportunity with the new training ground and the young players coming through.

“It is an exciting opportunity and, with the way the league is this year without a team like Hearts last time, we have to go into this season confident and ambitious.

“All the things we are putting into place off the field can only help us.”

Positivity

Another big change is in the shape of new manager Gary Bowyer.

Legzdins was signed by James McPake and has spoken highly in the past about playing for the now-Dunfermline gaffer.

Mark McGhee replaced McPake but Legzdins didn’t play a single minute under the experienced boss, suffering from a knee injury during his entire tenure.

Saturday down at Gardyne Day 6 | #thedee pic.twitter.com/cIPkMmdjuE — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 25, 2022

However, despite the recent relegation, there is an air of positivity about the place under Bowyer and Legzdins says that bodes well for the season ahead.

“I’m big on positivity and feel it only breeds success and a good environment. Only positive things can come from that,” the Englishman said.

“That’s certainly the impression I get.

“That’s been one of the overwhelming characteristics that have shone through.

“And I think that’s what we need in the situation we are in.

“It blends in perfectly with the way the club is going now, we’ve moved to the new training ground and there is a real chance to set some foundations moving forward, change things that need changed.

“There were things that Dundee needed to improve on and credit to the managing director and people involved for addressing those issues.

“I think a lot of it was getting put in place midway through last season.

“As a player it is really exciting to see the club wanting to push forward.”